Virginia goes on second-half rampage, beats Kent State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Up just 14-10 over a winless Kent State squad, Virginia players and coaches jogged into the tunnel, and headed toward the locker room for the halftime break puzzled, and uncertain of what to make of the lackluster first half.

In most circumstances it’d be up to the head coach to fire the team up and make adjustments for the second half. In Virginia’s case, it was the players -- notably the seniors who knew their play was unacceptable and things needed to change.

They did.

Virginia earned its third win before the month of October for the first time since 2007 as they outscored the Golden Flashes 31-3 in the second half to cruise to a 45-13 victory on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

“It wasn’t as much about what I said as it was the senior leadership,” Virginia head coach Mike London said. “We talk about this all year, about expecting and demanding more from each other and that first half wasn’t indicative of the way we’ve been playing.”

The Cavaliers surpassed their win total from a year ago when they finished 2-10.

Virginia (3-2) busted the game open with 7:06 to play in the third quarter, when running back Kevin Parks powered his way into the end zone from four yards.

The touchdown came after a sack, strip and fumble recovery by the Cavalier defense.

Quarterback Matt Johns put the Cavaliers up 31-10 late in the third quarter with a one-yard touchdown run. Johns threw two interceptions, but was efficient enough as he completed 17 of 28 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 65 yards.

“Matt did a pretty good job,” London said of his sophomore quarterback. “A couple of throws he probably wish he had back but in particular in the second half he improved some of those same throws. He’s a guy that’s played a lot for us and it was a good test for him being a starter.”

Quarterback Greyson Lambert, who has started every game for Virginia this season, sat out after sustaining an injury last week against BYU.

Three Cavaliers collected 60 or more rushing yards, as Taquan Mizzell joined Parks and Johns to help Virginia run for a total of 254 yards.

Virginia outgained Kent State, 520-318.

“I‘m very happy with the second-half effort,” London said. “Kent State played hard and they fought the whole way.”

After early success on offense, Kent State sputtered in the second half and looked like that team that was averaging only nine points per game in three losses this season.

“I‘m very disappointed,” Kent State head coach Paul Haynes said. “It was a tale of two halves, we didn’t play well in the second half.”

The Golden Flashes gained only 58 yards in the second half. Quarterback Colin Reardon completed 15 of 32 passes for 239 yards.

The Cavaliers forced five Kent State turnovers and has forced 18 this season.

“There’s no way against a quality opponent like Virginia, that you can turn it over five times,” Haynes said. “We have to do a better job of that, and we talk about our fundamentals and that starts with me.”

Virginia also was turnover prone, coughing the ball up three times.

Kent State (0-4) stunned the Cavalier faithful with an early touchdown strike, when Reardon found James Brooks for a 45-yard pass to give the Golden Flashes a 7-0 lead.

After Virginia’s first two offensive possessions resulted in three-and-outs, cornerback Maurice Canady picked off Reardon’s pass and took it 69 yards for a score to tie the game 7-7 with 5:34 left in the first quarter.

The teams combined for five first half turnovers, all coming by way of the interception.

Kent State added a field goal to go up 10-7 with 1:48 left in the first quarter before Johns found Khalek Shepherd on a 25-yard touchdown pass, and Virginia would lead, 14-10, at the half.

Kent State outgained Virginia 260-210 yards in the first half.

NOTES: This was the first meeting between the teams. ... Kent State entered Saturday’s game with only 142 rushing yards and an average of only 1.9 yards per carry, this season. ... Virginia sophomore quarterback Matt Johns made his first career start against Kent State. ... Kent State was the first unranked FBS team that Virginia has played this season. ... Virginia hosts Pittsburgh next week, while Kent State travels to play Northern Illinois.