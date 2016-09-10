Preview: Kentucky at Florida

Florida hasn't lost to Kentucky since Ronald Reagan was president, but the Wildcats have come close to ending that 29-game streak two years in a row and have an even bigger chip than usual on their collective shoulders when they visit Gainesville on Saturday. While the 25th-ranked Gators opened with a modest 24-7 victory over Massachusetts, the Wildcats turned a potential blowout win into a mind-boggling 44-35 loss to Southern Mississippi that left them angry and looking to take out their frustrations on the Gators in the SEC opener for both teams.

The Gators led only 10-7 against the Minutemen before first-time starting quarterback Luke Del Rio, who passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns, connected with wide receiver Brandon Powell on a 26-yard scoring pass to give Florida a two-touchdown edge. "Luke, you know, did all right," said second-year Gator coach Jim McElwain of the Oregon State transfer. "(He) threw it to our colored jersey and was pretty efficient for a first start." Meanwhile, Kentucky sophomore quarterback Drew Barker passed for 287 yards and four touchdowns in a spectacular first half as the host Wildcats built a 35-10 lead over Southern Miss before the Golden Eagles scored the final 34 points to hand Mike Stoops' team a mind-numbing defeat. "It feels terrible because that's a game we had in our hands," linebacker Courtney Love told reporters. "We let it slip away. We just gotta get back to the drawing board and get ready for Florida and turn this thing around and show our fans what we have."

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Florida -17

ABOUT KENTUCKY (0-1, 0-0 SEC): The offense showed what it is capable in the first half with Barker, wide receiver Garrett "Juice" Johnson (six receptions, 143 yards, two touchdowns for the game) and running back Stanley "Boom" Williams (13 carries, 94 yards) keying an attack that produced six plays of more than 30 yards including touchdown passes of 74 yards to Jeff Badet and 43 yards to Johnson. Kentucky's defense also started fast behind cornerback J.D. Harmon (two interceptions) and linebacker Jordan Jones (13 solo tackles), but gave up seven scores in the final eight possessions while the offense stalled and turned the ball over twice. Stoops said the defense obviously needs to play better, but also pointed out that Kentucky's quick scoring drives and the offense's second-half woes (two first downs) contributed to the defense wearing down.

ABOUT FLORIDA (1-0, 0-0): Del Rio, who showed the ability to escape pressure in the pocket, didn't take long to show good chemistry with receivers with Powell (seven receptions, 73 yards) and explosive sophomore Antonio Callaway (eight receptions, 72 yards, one touchdown). While running back Jordan Scarlett had a solid game (13 carries, 70 yards), the offensive line struggled to consistently open up holes for the ground game with Florida managing only 107 yards rushing. Led by linebackers Jarrad Davis (nine tackles) and Alex Anzalone (six tackles, one sack), the defense was dominant as expected while perhaps the most positive development was the kicking of sophomore Eddy Pineiro, who made field goals of 40, 49 and 48 yards without a miss.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Gators, who held off Kentucky 14-9 last year, needed double overtime to beat the Wildcats the last time they visited The Swamp in 2014.

2. Highly-touted junior college transfer Dre Massey injured his knee on Florida's opening kickoff and will miss the entire season but three other receivers - C.J. Worton, Tyrie Cleveland and Rick Wells will be available after missing the opener.

3. Florida's defense held UMass to 187 total yards with 107 coming on three plays.

PREDICTION: Florida 31, Kentucky 21