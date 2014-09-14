(Updated: ADDS dropped word “and” in graph 5)

Florida 36, Kentucky 30 (3OT): Matt Jones scored from one yard out and Jeff Driskel led three overtime scoring drives as the host Gators shook a slow start and outlasted the Wildcats to keep a decades-long streak alive.

After hearing boos rain down from the Florida faithful during a first half in which he completed just 3-of-11 passes, Driskel tossed three scoring passes and finished with 295 yards, and Jones posted 156 rushing yards and the winning score on 29 carries, as Florida (2-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Kentucky (2-1, 0-1) for the 28th consecutive time. The Gators churned out 532 total yards and turned the ball over just once in a back-and-forth affair that surprisingly was 3-3 at the half.

Kentucky’s Patrick Towles finished 24-of-45 passing for 369 yards and three scores, but he was picked off three times. Austin MacGinnis booted a 51-yard field goal with 3:52 left in regulation to force a 20-20 tie, but he missed from 41 yards in the third overtime for the Wildcats, setting the stage for Jones’ theatrics.

Driskel tossed scoring passes to Tevin Westbrook and Demarcus Robinson from 10 and nine yards, respectively, in the third quarter, and Robinson finished with 15 catches for 216 yards. But the Wildcats rallied from 10-6 and 17-13 deficits and were driving for the winning score late in the fourth when Towles was intercepted by Keanu Neal with 28 seconds left.

Attempting to top last season’s win total in just three weeks, the Wildcats stuck with a balanced attack even while the Gators stuffed the run. Kentucky ran the ball 33 times for just 81 yards and had five different Wildcats take carries, but committed eight penalties and were forced to punt six times. Braylon Heard led Kentucky with 12 rushes and 39 yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kentucky, which will face Vanderbilt on Sept. 27 after a bye week, has outscored its opponents, 55-3, in the first half this season. … The Wildcats fell to 4-11 under coach Mark Stoops, who took over last season. … Florida is 4-1 in September the last two seasons.