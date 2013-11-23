Preview: Kentucky at Georgia

Georgia returns home after its heartbreaking loss to Auburn - the Bulldogs’ sixth game decided by five or fewer points - to face struggling Kentucky on Saturday. The loss knocked the Bulldogs out of the SEC East race but Georgia is still looking to secure a solid bowl berth with a strong finish. The Wildcats have lost 14 straight SEC games and have been outscored 70-23 in their past two defeats.

The game features the SEC’s top tacklers in Georgia linebacker Ramik Wilson (110) and Amarlo Herrera (91). Kentucky’s Avery Williamson is third in the SEC with 88 tackles. Georgia leads the series 52-12-2 and has won three straight, five out of six and 14 of the last 16 meetings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Georgia -23.5.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (2-8, 0-6 SEC): Jalen Whitlow has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,035 yards, five interceptions and five touchdowns and has rushed for six more scores. The Bulldogs, who average 21.5 points, have been held to seven or few points three times. Freshman running back Jojo Kemp has a touchdown in three of his last four games.

ABOUT GEORGIA (6-4, 4-3): Aaron Murray needs 108 yards to reach the 3,000-yard mark for the fourth time and join Hawaii’s Timmy Chang and Boise State’s Kellen Moore as the only players in NCAA history to have four 3,000-yard seasons. Todd Gurley has rushed for 254 yards and three touchdowns in his three games since returning from an ankle injury. The Bulldogs are 3-3 in those games decided by five or fewer points.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia is minus-8 in turnovers while Kentucky is even, losing an SEC-low 11 turnovers while gaining 10 fumbles and one interception.

2. Kentucky has three players - Whitlow, Raymond Sanders and Kemp - with more than 400 yards rushing for the first time since 1986.

3. The Bulldogs are on pace to allow the most yards and the most points in coach Mark Richt’s 13 years at Georgia.

PREDICTION: Georgia 42, Kentucky 20