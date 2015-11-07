Preview: Kentucky at Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have scored 122 points in their past two games against the Kentucky Wildcats, which might be the only comforting thought for a program reeling from a disastrous month in which it tumbled from the national and conference title races, its offense lost its way to the end zone, and its veteran coach looked vulnerable. The Bulldogs host Kentucky on Saturday looking for anything positive after falling 27-3 to Florida last week, as Georgia finished October 1-3.

Coach Mark Richt’s surprising decision to start third-string quarterback Faton Bauta last week imploded thanks to four interceptions, special-teams mistakes and a second consecutive game in which the Bulldogs failed to score a touchdown. “We’ll do the things we think we need to do to get better as we go,” Richt told reporters Tuesday, the 15-year Georgia coach brushing aside reports his job may be in jeopardy. The Wildcats also experienced an October to forget, losing their final three contests of the month and allowing 94 points in back-to-back losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee after starting SEC play 2-1. “I’m not trying to make any excuses at all,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops told reporters this week, “but I know we can get things fixed.”

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Georgia -14

ABOUT KENTUCKY (4-4, 2-4 SEC): The Wildcats enter Saturday without leading rusher Stanley Williams (563 yards on 85 carries), who will miss the game with a right elbow injury; they’re hoping sophomore Mikel Horton can replicate his 109 yards gained last week against the Volunteers. Quarterback Patrick Towles ranks fourth in the SEC in passing yards (1,914) but has thrown six interceptions in his past four games. Safety Marcus McWilson tied a career-high with 10 tackles and forced a fumble against Tennessee, but the Wildcats are 81st nationally in yards per game against (414.6).

ABOUT GEORGIA (5-3, 3-3): Richt did not indicate whether Bauta, former starter Greyson Lambert or backup Brice Ramsey would start at quarterback – although Lambert and Ramsey reportedly have taken most of the first-team snaps this week – but somebody has to take command of an offense that collapsed after the season-ending knee injury to tailback Nick Chubb. The Bulldogs, who averaged 45.5 points in their first four contests, have totaled just four field goals in the past two games and have scored only one touchdown in the past 10 quarters. Sony Michel finished with just 45 yards rushing against Florida, after racking up 145 yards against Tennessee and 87 vs. Missouri.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Both teams struggled on special teams last week: Kentucky allowed two returns for touchdowns, while Georgia muffed a punt that Florida recovered in the end zone.

2. Richt is 141-51 in his Georgia tenure, but the Bulldogs have not won the SEC since 2005.

3. Georgia leads the series 54-12-2 and has lost at home to Kentucky just once (2009) since 1977.

PREDICTION: Georgia 27, Kentucky 14