Georgia 59, Kentucky 17
November 24, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

Georgia 59, Kentucky 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia 59, Kentucky 17: Backup quarterback Hutson Mason went 13-of-19 for 189 yards and accounted for two touchdowns as the host Bulldogs rolled past the Wildcats.

Aaron Murray went 18-of-23 for 183 yards and four touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury in the second quarter. Todd Gurley rushed for 77 yards and caught five passes for 90 yards and two scores for Georgia (7-4, 5-3 SEC), which outgained Kentucky 602-211.

Maxwell Smith, who replaced Jalen Whitlow (undisclosed injury) in the first quarter, went 10-of-16 for 149 yards and a late touchdown for Kentucky (2-9, 0-7). Javess Blue had five catches for 93 yards and Dyshawn Mobley rushed for 92 yards.

Murray started the game 10-of-11 with three first-quarter scores and added a touchdown pass to Arthur Lynch before leaving the game after a sack and interception with 2:17 left in the first half. Mobley interrupted Georgia’s first-quarter scoring spree with a 69-yard run up the middle, but Gurley took a screen pass 24 yards for a 35-10 lead with 12 seconds before halftime.

Mason, J.J. Green and Brendan Douglas added rushing touchdowns in the second half. Smith connected with Blue for a 30-yard touchdown with 3:54 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Murray became the third NCAA player, joining Hawaii’s Timmy Chang and Boise State’s Kellen Moore, to reach the 3,000-yard mark all four seasons on his second TD pass. ... Georgia announced during the game Murray was taken to a local hospital for an MRI on his left knee. ... Kentucky has lost 15 straight SEC games and has been outscored 129-40 in its last three contests.

