Louisiana-Lafayette 23, Georgia State 21

Georgia State couldn’t hold a fourth-quarter lead for the second straight week and lost to Louisiana-Lafayette 23-21 Saturday in Sun Belt Conference play at the Georgia Dome.

Georgia State quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw three touchdown passes, two to tight end Keith Rucker and another to Donovan Harden in the third quarter that put the Panthers ahead 21-17.

Louisiana-Lafayette kicker Stevie Artigue made three field goals, including a 21-yarder that put the Ragin Cajuns ahead for good with 7:06 remaining

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4, 3-1) jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead on a field goal and blocked punt recovered for a touchdown.

Georgia State (2-6, 1-3) got on the board on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Arbuckle to Rucker. Freshman receiver Penny Hart, who was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list this week, had a 32-yard reception on the scoring drive.

Rucker hauled in his second touchdown pass of the first half in the second quarter, a one-handing grab that cut the Ragin Cajuns’ lead to 17-14.

The Panthers out-gained the Ragin Cajuns in the first half, but trailed by three at halftime.

Arbuckle, who is third in the nation in passing yards per game, finished 22 of 38 for 313 yards, but couldn’t lead a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter and threw an interception to end the Panthers’ final drive.

Georgia State had a 34-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter of last week’s 48-34 loss to Arkansas State.

The Panthers out-gained Louisiana-Lafayette 390 to 307 in total yards.