Preview: Kentucky at LSU

Kentucky has been an also-ran for most of its 81 years in the SEC but can prove it belongs in the discussion in 2014 when it visits LSU on Saturday night. The Wildcats, who have not won an SEC crown since 1976 and have never won a division since the league went to a two-division format in 1992 are a triple-overtime loss at Florida away from a perfect start in coach Mark Stoops’ second season. However, Kentucky - which is 5-1 for the first time since 2007 - has gone 5-23-1 all-time at LSU.

The Tigers are beginning a stretch of three straight home games after posting a wild 30-27 victory at Florida last week. Travin Dural continued a standout campaign with a key touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter and Colby Delahoussaye’s 50-yard field goal in the closing seconds was the difference as LSU avoided its first 0-3 conference start since 1999. Saturday marks only the fourth meeting between the Wildcats and Tigers since 2002.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: LSU -9.5.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (5-1, 2-1 SEC): The visit to LSU marks the beginning of an increase in schedule difficulty for the Wildcats, who stormed past Louisiana-Monroe 48-14 last week. Four of Kentucky’s final six games are on the road, with the two home games against top-ranked Mississippi State and No. 10 Georgia. The team’s ability to remain a factor in the SEC East race will rely on continued clean play by quarterback Patrick Towles, who has thrown just one interception outside of his three-pick game in the triple-OT affair at Florida.

ABOUT LSU (5-2, 1-2): Dural continues to be the big-play guy for the Tigers, ranking first in the SEC with 26.1 yards per catch and tied for second with six TDs. However, he has just three total grabs over his last two games, an indication of the offensive inconsistency that has plagued LSU, which has produced 29, 63, 7 and 30 points over its last four games, respectively. Coach Les Miles stressed this week that the team has to improve its punt coverage, which allowed one return for a touchdown against the Gators and another for 53 yards to set up a score.

1. Tigers RB Leonard Fournette is averaging 101.3 yards over his last three games while scoring four touchdowns in that span.

2. Kentucky is one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2010.

3. LSU P Jamie Keehn leads the SEC with 45.6 yards per kick.

PREDICTION: LSU 28, Kentucky 21