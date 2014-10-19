(Updated: CORRECTS 308 to 303 in graph 5)

LSU 41, Kentucky 3: Terrence Magee had 220 all-purpose yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns as the host Tigers rolled past the Wildcats.

Anthony Jennings threw for 120 yards and a score for LSU (6-2, 2-2 SEC), which utilized several big plays on special teams to win its second straight since a 41-7 loss at Auburn. Travin Dural had a touchdown catch and Tre‘Davious White took a punt back for a score as the Tigers improved to 24-5-1 against Kentucky at home.

Patrick Towles completed 19-of-36 passes for a season-low 146 yards for the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2), who host top-ranked Mississippi State next Saturday. Austin MacGinnis’ 33-yard field goal was all the Wildcats could muster in their worst offensive showing since Nov. 3, 2012.

Leonard Fournette ran in a 1-yard score on the opening possession and LSU went up 17-0 less than 10 minutes in when White used a big block to race 67 yards to the end zone. The Wildcats got on the board with a field goal late in the first quarter but were severely hurt in the final minute of the half, when Dural caught a 32-yard TD pass before an onside kick recovered by the Tigers led to Colby Delahoussaye’s 35-yard field goal and a 27-3 advantage at the break.

Magee scored from 9 yards out early in the third and added a 23-yard TD run with 3:27 left in the quarter to open up a 41-3 lead. LSU cruised from there, finishing with a 303-71 advantage on the ground.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Magee rushed nine times for 127 yards, had three catches for 44 yards and ran back the game’s opening kickoff 49 yards to set up Fournette’s TD run. ... LSU is 45-4 in night games at home under coach Les Miles. ... Nine different Wildcats recorded at least one catch, with Demarco Robinson recording three grabs for a game-high 52 yards.