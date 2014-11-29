Preview: Kentucky at Louisville

No. 23 Louisville looks for its fourth straight win in the Governor’s Cup when it hosts Kentucky on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the last six weeks as the Cardinals have won three of their past four games - including a 31-28 road victory over Notre Dame - while the Wildcats have dropped five in a row. Louisville coach Bobby Petrino owns a 4-0 record in the series and hopes to extend that streak while pouring more misery on his instate rival.

Kentucky is coming off a bye week and is in danger of missing a bowl game after starting the season 5-1. The Wildcats haven’t clinched a postseason berth since 2010 and have given up 50 points or more in back-to-back blowout losses to No. 9 Georgia and Tennessee. “We’ve got a lot to play for and guys are excited and energized,” coach Mark Stoops told reporters. “I think a win this weekend would do an awful lot for these players, and I think they deserve it.”

TV: Noon, ET, ESPN 2. LINE: Louisville -12.5

ABOUT KENTUCKY (5-6): Quarterback Patrick Towles sprained his ankle in the 50-16 loss to the Volunteers, but will likely get the starting nod on Saturday despite wearing a protective boot after the game. Freshman wide receiver Dorian Baker - who has caught 19 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown - is set to undergo surgery after injuring his knee during practice last week. Towles has thrown more interceptions (three) than touchdowns (two) in his last three outings and has failed to top 200 yards passing in any game during that span.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (8-3): Safety Gerod Holliman - who leads the nation with 13 interceptions - has picked off five passes in his last three games and needs one more to equal the NCAA single-season record. Quarterback Reggie Bonnafon was named the ACC Rookie of the Week after accounting for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the win against the Fighting Irish. DeVante Parker has caught 29 passes for 555 yards and two touchdowns in his last four games after missing the previous seven with a foot injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Louisville has won seven out of the last 11 meetings with Kentucky.

2. The Cardinals are 4-1 at home with their only loss coming to unbeaten Florida State.

3. The Wildcats have given up 113 points in their last two games.

PREDICTION: Louisville 35, Kentucky 17