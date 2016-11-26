Preview: Kentucky at Louisville

Louisville players admitted they were unhappy about being on the outside looking in yet again in regards to its College Football Playoff ranking last week, only to end up proving the committee right with a lackluster performance. Coming off a humiliating loss in front of a national audience, the 11th-ranked Cardinals attempt to end their regular season on a high note Saturday when they host Kentucky in the 29th edition of the Governor's Cup.

Disappointed by the committee's decision to leave Louisville outside the top four last week despite watching three of the teams in front of it lose the previous week, the Cardinals seemingly could not get out of their own way in a 36-10 loss at Houston last Thursday. "I think we let (the rankings) get to us too much. … We shouldn't have paid too much attention to the rankings. Instead of playing our game, we were just trying to do too much in my eyes," safety Dee Smith told reporters after Louisville committed a season-high 15 penalties and allowed a season-worst 11 sacks. After falling one game short of becoming bowl-eligible in each of the last two seasons following season-ending losses to Louisville, Kentucky guaranteed itself a bowl game for the first time since the 2010 season with a 49-13 victory over FCS foe Austin Peay last Saturday. The Wildcats didn't make it easy on themselves against the winless Governors, however, falling behind 13-0 before scoring touchdowns on seven straight drives to pull away.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Louisville -26.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (6-5): Stephen Johnson was unable to practice all of last week and is supposed to be available only in an emergency situation due to a leg injury, but coach Mark Stoops made the move to his junior quarterback to spark the Wildcats' dramatic offensive flurry. Benjamin Snell Jr., who holds the school record for rushing yards by a freshman with 1,006 after running for 152 last weekend, and sophomore Stanley Williams (1,072) lead the SEC's third-ranked rushing offense and are the first pair of 1,000-yard rushers in school history. Snell also holds the program's freshman record with 12 rushing touchdowns and needs one more to match the most by a Wildcat since Artose Pinner in 2002.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (9-2): In addition to the penalties and sacks they allowed against Houston, the Cardinals' FBS-best offense turned in their worst scoring output since a 14-7 loss to North Carolina in 2011 and a season-low 312 total yards overall. Heisman Trophy frontrunner Lamar Jackson predictably suffered as a result of all the pressure he faced, as the sophomore quarterback managed a season-low 33 yards on 25 carries after rushing for 338 yards combined in his previous two contests. Senior tight end Cole Hikutini was one of Louisville's bright spots against the Cougars, scoring for the third straight game and fourth time in five contests to take the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Despite accounting for only two total touchdowns over his last two games, Jackson needs only one more to break Deshaun Watson's ACC record (47) for the most scores responsible for in a season.

2. Snell's 10.9 yards per carry last Saturday was the best average by a Wildcat with at least 14 carries since 1987.

3. Louisville has lost at least one fumble in eight straight games and committed three in each of its last two outings. The Cardinals' 20 fumbles this season are five more than any other team in the country.

PREDICTION: Louisville 45, Kentucky 14