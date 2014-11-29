(Updated: CORRECTS style on “ninth” second notebook item.)

No. 24 Louisville 44, Kentucky 40: Kyle Bolin came off the bench to throw for 381 yards and three touchdowns as the host Cardinals outlasted the Wildcats to claim their fourth straight Governor’s Cup.

Bolin finished 21-of-31 after replacing the injured Reggie Bonnafon in the second quarter while DeVante Parker caught six passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns for Louisville (9-3), which overcame four turnovers. Brandon Radcliff had two rushing scores while Michael Dyer added another on the ground for the Cardinals, who averaged 11.1 yards per pass play.

Patrick Towles was limited to 14-of-29 passing for 176 yards and two interceptions while Stanley Williams ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns for Kentucky (5-7), which lost six straight games to conclude the season. Fred Tiller and Mike Douglas added defensive scores while Austin MacGinnis set a new Governor’s Cup record with four field goals for the Wildcats.

Louisville spotted Kentucky a 13-0 lead before a 45-yard touchdown grab by Parker and a 3-yard TD run by Dyer put the Cardinals in front 14-13. Tiller picked off Bolin and ran 40 yards for a score to put Kentucky back on top by six before Radcliff’s 1-yard TD plunge gave Louisville a 21-20 edge at intermission.

The Cardinals pushed the margin to eight when Parker hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass before the Wildcats reeled off 13 straight points - highlighted by Douglas’ 30-yard scoop and score - to go up 33-28. Louisville trailed 40-37 with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter before Radcliff punched the ball into the end zone from 4 yards out to give the Cardinals a 44-40 lead and Gerod Holliman matched the NCAA single-season record with his 14th interception late in the game to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Louisville has won eight of the last 12 meetings with Kentucky. … Parker recorded his ninth 100-yard receiving game of his career. … The Wildcats set a new school record with their fifth defensive touchdown of the season.