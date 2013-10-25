Mississippi State 28, Kentucky 22: Dak Prescott passed for a career-high 268 yards and had his hand in three touchdowns while Jameon Lewis added rushing, receiving and passing scores as the host Bulldogs held on to beat the Wildcats for the fifth straight time.

Tight end Malcolm Johnson set career highs with four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown for Mississippi State (4-3, 1-2 SEC), which improved to 32-1 under coach Dan Mullen when leading after three quarters. Lewis caught seven passes for 53 yards and rushed for 22 more yards for the Bulldogs.

Maxwell Smith finished 18-of-34 with a touchdown for Kentucky (1-6, 0-4) and led the Wildcats inside the 30 on their final possession before they turned over the ball on downs. Raymond Sanders rushed for 86 yards and Jojo Kemp added 63 on 15 carries apiece for the Wildcats, who have lost five straight.

Prescott threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Johnson while Lewis scored on a 19-yard run and a 17-yard reception as the Bulldogs built a 21-10 halftime lead. The Wildcats showed some life in the third quarter as Mississippi State’s Devon Bell dropped a punt snap for a safety and Kemp capped the ensuing possession with a 14-yard TD run to pull within 21-19.

The Bulldogs managed just enough offense in the second half to hold on, putting together a seven-play, 74-yard drive to answer Kentucky’s quick strike. Lewis took the ball on a sweep to the right and threw back across the field to Prescott, who was wide open for a 17-yard touchdown to cap the drive and make it 28-19 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kentucky recovered an onside kick following Kemp’s TD run but had it nullified by an offside penalty. … Mississippi State DB Nickoe Whitley was ejected with less than two minutes left in the first half after being assessed two unnecessary roughness penalties in four plays. … Prescott took all but four snaps for the Bulldogs, as Tyler Russell limped off after being sacked on his only series.