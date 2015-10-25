Mississippi State 42, Kentucky 16

Quarterback Dak Prescott completely dominated Mississippi State’s 42-16 Southeastern Conference rout of Kentucky on Saturday night.

As the cowbell-ringing audience at Davis Wade Stadium loudly sounded its approval, Prescott accounted for every Bulldog score, compiling 465 of his team’s 586 yards. He threw for 348 and ran for 117.

The Wildcats (4-3, 2-3) led 10-7 after one quarter, on a 2-yard sneak by quarterback Patrick Towles and a 44-yard field goal by Austin MacGinnis. But Prescott erased that during a 21-point second quarter.

After hooking up with wide receiver De‘Runnya Wilson on a 13-yard touchdown pass to give Mississippi State (6-2, 2-2) the lead, Prescott found running back Brandon Holloway for an 8-yard scoring strike with 1:34 left in the half, then scored on a 20-yard run a minute later for a 28-10 lead.

MacGinnis’ 48- and 32-yard field goals pulled Kentucky within 28-16, but Prescott connected with tight end Darrion Hutcherson on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Prescott’s 18-yard run with 9:14 left in the game wrapped up the scoring.