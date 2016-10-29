Preview: Kentucky at Missouri

Kentucky hasn’t won three straight SEC games since 1999, but the Wildcats have a chance to change that with a victory Saturday at struggling Missouri. The Tigers hope to snap a three-game losing streak after having their homecoming spoiled by Middle Tennessee a week ago.

The Wildcats are aiming to pick up their fourth SEC win for the first time since 2006, and an SEC East title isn’t out of the question, though tests against Georgia and at Tennessee still await Kentucky. “I won’t talk about that much because I’m really concerned with this game, but our players know that, they see that, they realize where we are at,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops told reporters. “They know we have an opportunity, but it is all about this week.” The Wildcats snapped a three-game skid against the Tigers with a 21-13 home win last year — their first win in the series since Missouri joined the SEC. Despite their recent struggles, the Tigers boast the SEC’s most prolific offense at 505 total yards per game — 11th in the nation.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Missouri -4.5.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (4-3, 3-2 SEC): The Wildcats have won four of their last five after Austin MacGinnis’ last-second 51-yard field goal lifted them to a 40-38 win over Mississippi State last week. The defense has turned things around during the hot streak, allowing 350 yards and 23.8 points per game over the past four contests compared with 528 yards and 43.7 points over the first three games. The ground game led by Boom Williams and Benny Snell Jr. also has improved of late, rolling up at least 250 rushing yards in two straight games.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-5, 0-3): The defense that carried the Tigers last season has struggled mightily, allowing 40 or more points in each of Missouri’s three straight losses, and now has to deal with season-ending knee injuries to linebacker Michael Scherer and defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. The offense hasn’t been much better in SEC play, scoring just 21 points in the past two league games, but bounced back with 629 total yards against Middle Tennessee. Freshman running back Damarea Crockett has provided a bright spot recently with 301 rushing yards and four touchdowns over the past two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Snell (469) has the most rushing yards by a Kentucky freshman through seven games since Moe Williams (597) in 1993.

2. Missouri QB Drew Lock passed for 1,508 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first four games but has thrown for just 487 yards and two scores over the past three contests.

3. With 20 rushing yards, Boom Williams would become only the eighth player in Kentucky history with 2,000 career rushing yards.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 27, Missouri 23