Kentucky routs Missouri as Snell rushes for 192 yards

True freshman Benny Snell Jr. rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns and junior running back Stanley "Boom" Williams rushed for 182 yards and accounted for two scores as Kentucky posted a 35-21 victory over Missouri on Saturday in SEC play at Columbia, Mo.

Junior quarterback Stephen Johnson passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns and junior receiver Jeff Badet caught three passes for 104 yards and one score as Kentucky (5-3, 4-2 SEC) won its third straight game. Williams scored on a 60-yard run and also caught a scoring pass.

Related Coverage Preview: Kentucky at Missouri

Sophomore quarterback Drew Lock passed for 220 yards and two touchdown for the Tigers (2-6, 0-4), who have lost four consecutive games. True freshman Dimetrios Mason caught both scoring passes and had four receptions for 101 yards.

But Missouri had no answer on how to stop Kentucky's rushing attack. The Wildcats racked up 377 rushing yards and 582 overall while controlling the clock for 39:36.

Williams got Kentucky on the board with a 60-yard scoring run through the center of the Missouri defense with 8:41 left in the first quarter. The Wildcats used another big play to make it a 14-point margin as Johnson teamed up with Badet on a 65-yard pass play early in the second quarter.

Snell scored on a 1-yard run to give Kentucky a 21-0 lead with 8:40 left in the first half. The Tigers got the board when Lock threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Mason with 2:22 left in the half.

Williams scored on a 13-yard pass to cap a 12-play, 80-yard drive to give the Wildcats a 28-7 edge with 5:17 left in the third quarter. Snell tacked on an 18-yard scoring on the first play of the final quarter to make it a 28-point bulge.

Missouri answered with back-to-back touchdowns. Redshirt freshman Johnathon Johnson broke loose on a 63-yard punt return to the 1 to set up senior Josh Augusta's scoring run on the next play with 10:03 remaining and Lock tossed a 57-yard touchdown pass to Mason nearly six minutes later.