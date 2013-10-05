Preview: Kentucky at South Carolina

South Carolina has only one home game in October, so the No. 12 Gamecocks know they need to get awin over visiting Kentucky on Saturday to make their hopes for aSoutheastern Conference Eastern Division crown easier. The Gamecocksstruggled a bit against Central Florida last week, thanks in part to a shoulderinjury to starting quarterback Connor Shaw, who may be back againstthe Wildcats. Kentucky faces its third straight nationally ranked foeafter losses to Louisville and Florida.

South Carolina has been difficultto beat at home under Steve Spurrier and the Gamecocks’ 15-game home winning streak is two shy of the school record and thethird-longest active streak in the country. South Carolina’s defensehas had its troubles this season, allowing an average of 25.3 points, two more than Kentucky. The Wildcats’ problem hasbeen their offense, which is producing 21.8 points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN, ESPN3. LINE: South Carolina -21ABOUT KENTUCKY (1-3, 0-1 SEC East):The Wildcats have been juggling quarterback duties between MaxwellSmith and Jalen Whitlow, with both showing varying degrees ofeffectiveness. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops wouldlike to go with one signal caller, but is not in a rush tomake that call. “We’ve got to make a decision,” Stoops saidon a teleconference. “But I‘m not going to panic and just name onejust because we’re all frustrated and not getting consistent play outof the quarterbacks.”

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (3-1, 1-1 SEC East):Junior defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is still trying to live up tothe hype he had coming into the season. Clowney has 12 tackles, twosacks, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in the firstfour games of the season, but South Carolina coach Steve Spurrierisn’t worried. “He’s playing as hard as he can,” Spurrier toldThe State newspaper. “He’s had two guys hanging out on him there. He’s doingfine.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kentucky LB Avery Williamsonranks second in the SEC and 14th nationally with 10.5tackles per game.

2. Gamecocks WR Shaq Roland willmiss the Kentucky game and next week’s contest against Arkansas becauseof a three-game suspension for a violation of university policy.

3. South Carolina leads the series 16-7-1, including victories in 12 of the last 13 meetings.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 35,Kentucky 14