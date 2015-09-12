Preview: Kentucky at South Carolina

Kentucky fans are hopeful for a breakthrough year in coach Mark Stoops’ third season in Lexington, and breaking their losing streak at South Carolina would be a good start. The Wildcats aim for their first road victory over the Gamecocks since 1999 when the SEC East rivals square off Saturday.

The Gamecocks have sour memories of their last meeting with the Wildcats – a 45-38 defeat that marked only their second loss in the past 15 meetings – but coach Steve Spurrier said his team isn’t dwelling on the defeat. “I’ve always believed last year’s game with whomever you played is history,” Spurrier told reporters. “Every game stands on its own merit. We got beat last year. We got beat several times last year in a similar way, and we are trying to prevent it from happening this year.” Both teams needed late rallies to win their openers, as South Carolina held on for a 17-13 win over North Carolina in Charlotte, N.C., and Kentucky eked out a 40-33 victory over visiting Louisiana. For all their success under Spurrier, the Gamecocks haven’t started 2-0 since 2012, while the Wildcats are aiming for their second straight 2-0 start.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: South Carolina -7.5.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (1-0): The Wildcats gave up 247 yards on the ground last week and will have to be much better up front against a Gamecocks offense that leans on its veteran running backs. The difficulty stopping the Ragin’ Cajuns dampened the enthusiasm for a strong offensive performance in which Patrick Towles passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns and Boom Williams rushed for 135 yards and a score. The Wildcats figure to be pass-happy under new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, but they might want to lean on the run against a South Carolina defense that had a tough time stopping the ground game last week.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (1-0): The Gamecocks were mostly lackluster against North Carolina, but Shon Carson’s 48-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and Skai Moore’s two interceptions in the end zone were enough to salvage a victory. The two red-zone stops mitigated the fact South Carolina allowed 440 yards of total offense, including a whopping 208 on the ground. Carson’s long run also bailed out the offense, which needs to be better in the passing game after Connor Mitch finished 9-for-22 for 122 yards and a touchdown last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Spurrier is 20-2 against Kentucky, which is tied for his best mark against any school (Vanderbilt). No current FBS coach has 21 wins against any opponent.

2. Kentucky has not won its SEC opener since beating Arkansas in 2007.

3. South Carolina K Elliott Fry has made a school-record 101 consecutive PATs.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 27, Kentucky 23