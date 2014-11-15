Preview: Kentucky at Tennessee

Tennessee looks to record its 15th consecutive home victory over Kentucky when the two SEC rivals meet on Saturday. The Volunteers last lost at home to the Wildcats in 1984 and are well-rested as they haven’t played since posting a dramatic 45-42 overtime victory over South Carolina on Nov. 1. Kentucky has fallen apart with four consecutive losses after showing signs of progress during an impressive 5-1 start.

The Wildcats are still looking for that elusive sixth win that would make them bowl eligible in coach Mark Stoops’ second season. “You know I’m quite disappointed whenever we lose, no matter who we are playing and that’s the situation it is,” Stoops told reporters. “That’s the mentality our team has to have as well.” The Volunteers are re-energized under quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who became the first Tennessee signal caller to pass for 300 yards (301) and rush for 100 yards (166) in the same game while also directing a comeback from a 42-28 deficit with under two minutes left to beat South Carolina.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Tennessee –8.5

ABOUT KENTUCKY (5-5, 2-5 SEC): Quarterback Patrick Towles has seen his performance slip of late but still has 2,374 yards and 14 touchdowns against six interceptions. Freshman running back Stanley Williams has a team-best 361 yards and figures to be the primary ball carrier after having an even 100 yards – his second 100-yard performance of the season – in a blowout loss to Georgia. Middle linebacker Josh Forrest has a team-high 82 tackles and safeties A.J. Stamps and Marcus McWilson are tied with a team-best three interceptions but the most feared defender is defensive end Bud Dupree (team-best 5.5 sacks), who ranks second in school history with 21.5 sacks behind Oliver Barnett (26 from 1986-89).

ABOUT TENNESSEE (4-5, 1-4): Dobbs is doing his best to carry the offense after starter Justin Worley was lost for the season with a torn labrum. Freshman defensive end Derek Barnett (14 tackles for loss) has emerged as a star to team up with middle linebacker A.J. Johnson (96 tackles, including 8.5 for losses), and Johnson is calling for an improved performance on third downs. “A couple busts here, a couple busts there, but we had this off-week to get everything back right and how we were going in the beginning of the season,” Johnson told reporters. “We are going to come this week and have a great third-down mentality and get off the field.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Volunteers have won 28 of the past 29 meetings.

2. Tennessee WR Marquez North (shoulder) is expected to play.

3. Kentucky WR Ryan Timmons leads the team in receptions (41) and receiving yardage (508) but was dropped down the depth chart after a poor showing against Georgia.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 45, Kentucky 40