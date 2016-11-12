Preview: Kentucky at Tennessee

Kentucky will be out to recapture its late-seasonmomentum Saturday in its SEC finale at Tennessee. The Wildcats saw theirthree-game win streak end and lost for only the second time since Sept. 10 lastSaturday when visiting Georgia hit a field goal on the final play for a 27-24win.

The loss dropped Kentucky a half-game off thepace in the tight SEC East Division with Florida in the driver’s seat at 4-2. “Edgeis not about just an attitude,” Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said at his Mondaynews conference. “Edge is (being) disciplined and execution in the face ofadversity, and we didn’t always have the execution that we needed (Saturday). Inever faulted their effort. I don’t know if there’s a team in the country thathas worked harder than us the last seven weeks.” Tennessee, meanwhile, has beenon the opposite roller-coaster track, pounding Tennessee Tech 55-0 last week tosnap out of the there-game skid which followed its 5-0 start. “I thought we hadthe best week of preparation last week, and we need to learn from that,”Volunteers coach Butch Jones said at his weekly news conference. “We got backto playing with energy and passion.”

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Tennessee -13.5

ABOUT KENTUCKY (5-4, 4-3 SEC): The Wildcats ownthe conference’s fifth-ranked rushing offense (215.8 yards per game) which ispowered by the one-two punch of Stanley “Boom” Williams (99.8 yards) andfreshman Benny Snell (86.1 yards, SEC-leading 10 rushing touchdowns). Atquarterback, junior college transfer Stephen Johnson has filled in ably forinjured starter Drew Barker (back), throwing for 1,231 yards and seven TDs overthe last six-and-a-half games, but, overall, Kentucky has struggled to takecare of the ball, owning a SEC-most 22 giveaways this season. Linebacker JordanJones leads the team with 81 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss, but theWildcats rank near the bottom of the SEC in both scoring (30.4 points per game)and total defense (425.6 yards).

ABOUT TENNESSEE (6-3, 2-3): Dual-threat quarterbackJoshua Dobbs has thrown for 1,869 yards and 18 TDs and has added 323 yards andfive more scores on the ground. Leading rusher Jalen Hurd (64.4 yards per game)stunned the program last week with his sudden transfer announcement, andsophomore John Kelly stepped in and ran for 104 yards and a TD last week in hisfirst start. On the other side of the ball, end Derek Barnett is one of themost feared defenders in the SEC, pacing the conference with nine sacks and14.5 tackles for loss, but Tennessee’s rush defense (allowing 191.7 yards pergame) will need to be stouter against the Kentucky ground attack.

EXTRA POINTS

1. With last season’s 52-21 win in Lexington,Tennessee has won 30 of the last 31 meetings against Kentucky and has notched15 straight victories at Neyland Stadium.

2. The Volunteers have lost All-America kickreturner/safety Evan Berry for the rest of the season to a knee injury, but thestatus of all-purpose back Alvin Kamara and defensive back Cam Sutton will begame-time decisions Saturday after both returned to practice this week followingmulti-game absences.

3. A win Saturday would make Kentucky bowleligible for the first time since 2010 and give the Wildcats five SEC victoriesfor the first time since 1977.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 34, Kentucky 27