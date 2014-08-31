Kentucky 59, Tennessee-Martin 14: Patrick Towles threw for 377 yards and Nebraska transfer Braylon Heard scored on his only two carries as the Wildcats pulled away from the visiting Skyhawks.

Towles completed 20-of-29 attempts, throwing for one score and running for another, while Heard totaled 116 yards on his two touchdown jaunts for Kentucky (1-0). The Wildcats rolled up 446 yards in the opening half and 656 for the game as 10 different players caught a pass, and Mikel Horton added two rushing touchdowns.

The Wildcats intercepted a pair of passes, one shy of their total for 2013 when they finished 2-10. Jarod Neal connected on 18-of-25 passes for 173 yards and one of two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Tennessee-Martin (0-1), an FCS program which fell to 0-4 all time versus SEC opponents.

Kentucky’s first drive stalled at the Tennessee-Martin 35, but it took eight plays on its next possession before Jojo Kemp scooted up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown. Heard broke free for a 73-yard score on his first carry and scored again from 43 out 1:50 into the second quarter for a 21-0 lead.

Towles flipped a screen pass up the middle to receiver Blake Bone and the freshman rumbled 29 yards for a score before Horton capped the first half with an 18-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 35-0. Towles extended the advantage with a 23-yard scramble 2:58 into the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kentucky WR Javess Blue gained 42 yards on two receptions, one of which went for 44 to set up the first touchdown, before leaving with an ankle injury. … Tennessee-Martin RB Abou Toure rushed for 81 yards as the Skyhawks totaled 183 on the ground. … Kentucky also recovered three fumbles, including LB Khalid Henderson’s 89-yard return for a touchdown late in the third quarter.