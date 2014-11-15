Tennessee 50, Kentucky 16: Joshua Dobbs passed for 297 yards and three touchdowns and Jalen Hurd rushed for 113 yards and one score as the host Volunteers dismantled the Wildcats in SEC play.

Von Pearson caught two touchdown passes and Jason Croom had one scoring catch for Tennessee (5-5, 2-4), which won its second straight game. Derek Barnett had two sacks and Justin Coleman and Brian Randolph each recorded interceptions as the Volunteers defeated Kentucky for the 29th time in the last 30 meetings.

Patrick Towles rushed for a score and passed for 168 yards and one interception as Kentucky (5-6, 2-6) lost its fifth consecutive game. Javess Blue caught six passes for 131 yards and Austin MacGinnis kicked three field goals.

Pearson’s 21-yard touchdown reception and Randolph’s 23-yard interception for a score set the tone as Tennessee took a 14-3 first-quarter lead. Another Pearson scoring catch made it a 17-point margin and a 9-yard keeper by Dobbs boosted the lead to 30-3 with 4:09 left in the half.

It was 33-13 at the break and the Volunteers piled on with the first play of third quarter as Dobbs tossed a 52-yard scoring pass to Croom. Hurd’s touchdown run with 20 seconds left in the third boosted the lead to 50-16.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hurd is the first Tennessee freshman with three 100-yard rushing games since Jamal Lewis had seven in 1997. … Kentucky has lost 15 consecutive visits to Knoxville dating to 1984. … Barnett had four tackles for losses to raise his season total to 18.