Preview: Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has continued its awakening under third-year coach James Franklin, punctuated by a historic win at Florida last week. The Commodores return home Saturday to face struggling Kentucky, while looking to extend their winning streak in November games to seven. They face a Kentucky squad that is winless in SEC play and has lost five of its past six games under first-year coach Mark Stoops.

The Commodores beat Florida 34-17 last week, their first victory at Florida since 1945, and have scored 24 points or more in 15 consecutive games. Vanderbilt has been particularly tough to stop in the red zone, scoring a SEC-best 90 percent of the time it drives inside the 20-yard line. The Wildcats have surrendered 35 points per game in their seven losses, and were hammered 48-17 at home by Missouri last week.

TV: 12:21 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3. LINE: Vanderbilt -12.5

ABOUT KENTUCKY (2-7, 0-5 SEC): One positive for the Wildcats is turnovers: Kentucky is tied for 11th nationally with 10 recovered fumbles, and has committed just seven turnovers in nine games. Junior defensive ends Za’Darius Smith and Alvin Dupree each have 5.5 sacks, but the Wildcats surrendered 426 yards to Missouri. Kentucky’s offense ranks last in the SEC in first downs and third-down conversions and has scored just 46 points in its past three games against FBS competition.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (5-4, 2-4 SEC): The Commodores average 32.3 points, which would be their highest total in nearly 100 years. Jerron Seymour scored three touchdowns last week from the 10-yard line or closer, and ranks third in the SEC in rushing touchdowns. Defensive end Caleb Azubike won conference defensive lineman of the week honors, recording four tackles and two sacks to lead a defense that forced four turnovers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Commodores can tie the all-time series with a victory; Kentucky leads 41-40-4.

2. Kentucky MLB Avery Williamson ranks third in the SEC in tackles (82) and second in tackles per game.

3. Vanderbilt WR Jordan Matthews is 15 receptions from matching the school’s career record; he already holds the career marks for receiving yards and touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 31, Kentucky 17