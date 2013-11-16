Vanderbilt 22, Kentucky 6: Jordan Matthews caught a career-high 12 passes as the host Commodores overcame a sluggish offensive performance to hold off the Wildcats.

Vanderbilt (6-4, 3-4 SEC) came in averaging 32.3 points and had scored 24 or more points in 15 consecutive games, but scored just one touchdown in the first 59 minutes. Matthews totaled 141 receiving yards, moving within three receptions of the SEC career record.

Kentucky (2-8, 0-6) marched 75 yards for a Jojo Kemp touchdown on its opening drive, but four interceptions by Jalen Whitlow and 10 penalties ended the Wildcats’ hopes for their first conference victory. Whitlow, who had thrown just one interception in 130 attempts coming in, finished 14-for-28 for 120 yards.

Kentucky scored first on Jojo Kemp’s 2-yard touchdown run with 6:23 left in the first quarter, but Vanderbilt’s Adam Butler blocked the extra point and Steven Clarke returned it for a two-point conversion to make it 6-2. The Wildcats would push inside the Vanderbilt 30 just once in their other 11 drives.

Brian Kimbrow scored on a 21-yard run with 52 seconds remaining in the first half, sending Vanderbilt into halftime with a 9-6 advantage. Carey Spear added field goals of 26 and 38 yards in the fourth quarter, Austyn Carta-Samuels completed 19-of-24 passes for 184 yards, and Patton Robinson threw a 13-yard touchdown to Kris Kentera with 47 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Matthews surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the season, becoming the first Vanderbilt player to reach that mark in consecutive seasons. … Kentucky safety Eric Dixon was ejected for targeting after a hit on Matthews with 9:29 remaining. … Vanderbilt’s victory tied the series at 41-41-4.