Liberty 55, Appalachian State 48 (OT): Josh Woodrum found Darrin Peterson for a 9-yard touchdown in overtime as the visiting Flames outlasted the Mountaineers.

Woodrum completed 24-of-37 passes for 356 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing TD for Liberty (4-3) and D.J. Abnar ran for 129 yards and a pair of scores. The Flames finished with 501 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers, but did not seal the victory until Jacob Hagen’s interception in the end zone in overtime.

Taylor Lamb fired three touchdown passes and completed 20-of-31 attempts for 397 yards for Appalachian State (1-5). Marcus Cox (111 yards) and Terrence Upshaw (102 yards) each enjoyed big rushing days as the Mountaineers totaled 628 yards of total offense.

Cox scored on a 38-yard run on the first play from scrimmage to begin a shootout in which neither team led by more than seven points. Woodrum threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Dexter Herman and a 75-yard strike to Dante Shells in the first half as the Flames led 28-24 at intermission, but Lamb’s 60-yard TD to Bobo Beathard and 48-yard scoring pass to Shaedon Meadors put the Mountaineers ahead 37-34 with six minutes left in the third quarter.

Upshaw scored on a 60-yard run after John Lunsford missed a 57-yard field goal attempt to give the Mountaineers a 48-41 lead with 12:46 remaining in regulation, but the Flames marched 75 yards and tied the contest with 6:19 left on Woodrum’s 13-yard run. Appalachian State’s Bentlee Critcher missed a 32-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to send the game into overtime.