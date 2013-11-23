Liberty 56, Charleston Southern 14: Josh Woodrum threw for three scores and ran for another while the visiting Flames intercepted four passes to gain a share of their sixth Big South Championship.

Woodrum completed 23-of-28 passes for 239 yards and Desmond Rice rushed for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Flames won their fifth straight. Coastal Carolina shared the title with Liberty (8-4, 4-1 Big South) and earned the automatic bid to the FCS playoffs by virtue of its 55-52 double-overtime victory over the Flames on Oct. 19.

Quarterback Kyle Copeland rushed for a score and threw a late touchdown pass to Donte Sumpter for Charleston Southern (10-3, 3-2), which came in ranked 16th in FCS. Mike Holloway gained 73 yards rushing for the Buccaneers, who hurt themselves with 14 penalties for 87 yards and lost their second straight in the league.

Liberty seized the lead on the sixth play from scrimmage as Woodrum ran 13 yards on a keeper three minutes into the contest. Woodrum connected with Dante Shells (four catches, 69 yards) on a slant for an 18-yard scoring strike and tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Dexter Herman in the second quarter for a 21-0 lead at intermission.

Copeland ran 4 yards for a score on the third play of the second half, but Liberty answered with a seven-play drive that was capped by Rice’s 2-yard touchdown run. Clifton Richardson’s 5-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 35-7 on the Flames’ next drive and they were on their way to the 19th win in 21 games against the Buccaneers.