Liberty 15, Coastal Carolina 14: Chima Uzowihe blocked a 24-yard field goal on the game’s final play as the visiting Flames stunned the top-ranked Chanticleers, claiming the Big South Conference title and an automatic berth to the FCS playoffs.

John Lunsford kicked a 32-yard field goal with 1:20 to play, and Liberty (8-4, 4-1 Big South) survived a frantic final-minute drive by Coastal Carolina (11-1, 4-1) to clinch its first playoff appearance. Freshman Stephon Masha, filling in for injured starter Josh Woodrum, completed 20-of-33 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown, D.J. Abnar rushed for 122 yards on 35 carries and Gabe Henderson caught 10 passes for 114 yards.

Coastal Carolina, which figures to get an at-large postseason bid, gave up 455 yards of total offense in blowing a 14-6 halftime advantage. Alex Ross passed for 171 yards and a touchdown and led the Chanticleers with 60 yards rushing, and Bruce Mapp caught four passes for 97 yards.

Masha hit Darrin Peterson for a 72-yard touchdown late in the third quarter but Coastal Carolina stopped the two-point conversion to hold a 14-12 advantage, and Lunsford missed a 43-yard field goal with 8:34 remaining. But Liberty marched 75 yards in the final minutes, setting up Lunsford’s go-ahead kick – his third field goal of the game – and the dramatic final 80 seconds.

Mapp – who caught a 33-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter – hauled in a 39-yard reception over the middle from Ross on the first play of the ensuing possession, Ross sprinted 12 yards for a first down at the Flames 23 three plays later, and Andre Johnson’s 4-yard carry got Coastal Carolina to the Liberty 6. After Ross spiked the ball to stop the clock with 3.6 seconds remaining and Liberty burned its final two timeouts, Uzowihe got his hand on Alex Catron’s field-goal attempt as the Flames prevailed in their first meeting against a No. 1 team.