Liberty 41, Georgia State 33

Liberty running back Desmond Rice scored three touchdowns and the Flames racked up 502 yards of offense in a 41-33 victory over host Georgia State on Saturday in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Rice scored on three short touchdown runs in the first half, helping Liberty (3-2) take a 21-14 lead into halftime. The Flames scored on drives of 98, 78 and 75 yards in the first half while and enjoyed a 17-minute advantage in time of possession prior to intermission.

Liberty quarterback Josh Woodrum completed 25 of 32 passes for 239 yards and also rushed for 44 yards. Running back Todd Macon added a pair of short touchdown runs, including a 5-yard score early in the fourth quarter that put Liberty up 35-24.

The Panthers (1-3) got back within one score on quarterback Nick Arbuckle’s 8-yard scramble for a touchdown with 2:51 to play. But Liberty recovered the ensuing onside kick and was able to seal the victory with a 56-yard field goal by John Lunsford and an interception by Chris Turner.

Arbuckle threw three long touchdown passes, including a career-long 76-yard strike to receiver Donovan Harden. An All-Sun Belt selection last season, Harden was making his season debut after injuring his foot in August practice.

Robert Davis and Penny Hart also caught touchdown passes from Arbuckle, but the Panthers couldn’t keep up with the balanced Flames out of the FCS.

Arbuckle completed 18 of 29 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns.