(Updated: ADDS “ to cap a drive lasting more than 11 minutes” in lede)

Liberty 26, James Madison 21: Nicky Fualaau scored on a 1-yard run with 2:53 remaining to cap a drive lasting more than 11 minutes as the visiting Flames erased an 11-point halftime deficit to stun the Dukes in their first FCS playoff game.

D.J. Abnar rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns for Liberty (9-4), which visits No. 6 seed Villanova (10-2) in the second round. Josh Woodrum was 18-of-27 for 244 yards and survived a pair of first-half interceptions by Dean Marlowe as the Flames snapped an 11-game losing streak to Colonial Athletic Association teams by holding James Madison to 65 yards in the second half.

Jauan Latney ran for 119 yards and a touchdown for 2004 FCS champion James Madison (9-4), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped in its first playoff game since 2011. Vad Lee was 18-of-35 for 139 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and added a score among his 57 rushing yards.

After Fualaau’s touchdown capped a 17-play, 85-yard drive which took 11:01 off the clock, the Dukes marched to the Liberty 27-yard line before Lee’s pass intended for Daniel Brown was broken up near the goal line on fourth-and-13 with 53 seconds left. The Flames won the time of possession battle 39:01-20:59.

It looked like James Madison would join fellow CAA members Richmond, New Hampshire and Villanova in the second round when Lee scored on a 9-yard run and connected with DeAndre’ Smith for a 16-yard touchdown pass to put the Dukes up 21-10 at intermission. Abnar’s 7-yard touchdown run capped Liberty’s first possession of the third quarter and John Lunsford delivered a 56-yard field goal to make it 21-20 with 4:45 left in the third.