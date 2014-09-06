Liberty 17, Norfolk State 0: Josh Woodrum passed for 208 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another as visiting Liberty blanked Norfolk State.

D.J. Abnar caught a 22-yard scoring pass for the Flames (1-1), who bounced back from a 56-29 season-opening loss to North Carolina. Liberty limited the Spartans to 215 total yards.

Aaron Daniels rushed for 75 yards for Norfolk State (0-2). Terrance Ervin was 10-of-16 passing for only 56 yards.

Avery Echols booted a 22-yard field goal with 1:25 left in the opening quarter to get the Flames on the board. Woodrum scored on a 7-yard keeper to make it 10-0 with 6:39 left in the first half.

Woodrum teamed up with Abnar with 5:52 remaining in the game to cap a four-play, 53-yard drive. Norfolk State hurt itself with 11 penalties for 93 yards and two turnovers.