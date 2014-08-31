No. 23 North Carolina holds off Liberty

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- For all the talk about the quarterback competition for No. 23 North Carolina, it was the defense that turned the tide in the season opener.

The Tar Heels scored on back-to-back plays from scrimmage in the third quarter to help avoid an upset, defeating Liberty 56-29 on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

“The defense starts creating turnovers left and right,” North Carolina coach Larry Fedora said. “It was just a change in attitude, really. It was the energy level of the guys.”

North Carolina racked up 28 unanswered points in a 3-minute, 49-second span, aided by Liberty’s three third-quarter turnovers.

Quarterback Marquise Williams threw his second touchdown pass of the game to put the Tar Heels ahead and linebacker Jeff Schoettmer returned an interception for a score on the next snap.

Williams and Mitch Trubisky shared the quarterback role, but the defense shined the most at a crucial juncture.

“You’ve got to have that groove, that rhythm,” Williams said. “We lacked that some, but we picked that up.”

The momentum shift began when Williams’ swing pass to wide receiver Mack Hollins turned into a 33-yard touchdown play. Hollins, a sophomore, scored his first career touchdown on his second catch -- and the first reception came one play earlier.

Schoettmer’s 19-yard return with an interception was the junior’s first career pick-off.

Related Coverage Preview: Liberty at North Carolina

“It felt great,” Schoettmer said. “It had been a long time since I’d been in the end zone (since as a high school freshman). It was better to give a spark to my team.”

Liberty’s next play resulted in cornerback Kedrick Davis’ fumble recovery for the Tar Heels, who turned that into Williams’ 15-yard touchdown scramble as their lead grew to 42-22.

“We still left some plays out there that we should have made, but again I thought we made enough plays to be in the ball game,” Liberty coach Turner Gill said. “Obviously in the third quarter we kind of fell apart.”

Trubisky’s 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Tabb came four plays after North Carolina safety Dominique Greene returned a fumble to the Liberty 23.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Fedora said. “There’s nothing pretty about that game when you get outside of that four minutes.”

The Tar Heels tacked on running back Charles Brunson’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:16 to play.

North Carolina’s ambush came after the Flames went ahead. Liberty safety Jacob Hagen returned receiver Quinshad Davis’ fumble 27 yards for a touchdown as the Flames claimed a 22-21 lead with 9:25 left in the third quarter.

“We got it together,” Schoettmer said. “We got it together and got stops.”

Williams finished 19-for-29 for 169 yards with two interceptions.

Running back Todd Macon had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs for Liberty, which committed six turnovers.

Quarterback Josh Woodrum completed 16 of 33 passes for 189 yards for Liberty.

“You learn from it and you stay together as a team,” Gill said. “You just keep going to work.”

North Carolina led 21-15 at halftime after Williams scored on a 3-yard keeper with 28 seconds remaining in the half. That came barely a minute following Liberty’s go-ahead score.

Liberty outgained North Carolina 240-214 in the first half.

The Flames claimed a 15-14 edge on running back D.J. Abnar’s 1-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion pass failed.

North Carolina scored on its first possession, with wide receiver Bug Howard catching Williams’ 7-yard touchdown pass capping an eight-play, 61-yard drive.

Liberty pulled even on Macon’s 1-yard run with 4:44 left in the opening quarter.

North Carolina responded six plays later on running back Romar Morris’ 1-yard touchdown run. That marked the first series with Trubisky at the helm.

A wild snap with the Tar Heels in punt formation gave Liberty a safety. That marked the first safety for a North Carolina opponent since 2010.

NOTES: These schools had never met in football. It’s the first time Liberty faced a nationally ranked Football Bowl Subdivision opponent. ... North Carolina played without DBs Des Lawrence, Donnie Miles, M.J. Stewart and Brian Walker because of one-game suspension handed down stemming from a violation of team rules. This came amid allegations of a preseason hazing incident, though the university has declined to connect the suspensions to a specific case. ... North Carolina DT Ethan Farmer was cleared to play three days before the opener when the school received notice from the NCAA that an eligibility issue was resolved. He’s the only returning starter on the Tar Heels’ defensive line. ... Liberty tied for first place in each of the first two seasons in the Big South Conference under third-year coach Turner Gill.