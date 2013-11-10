FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberty 35, Presbyterian 14
November 10, 2013

Liberty 35, Presbyterian 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor edits.)

Liberty 35, Presbyterian 14: Desmond Rice rushed for three touchdowns as the Flames beat the visiting Blue Hose in Big South play.

Josh Woodrum went 13-of-17 for 147 yards and one score and Darrin Peterson and D.J. Abnar chipped in with a touchdown apiece for Liberty (6-4, 3-1 Big South), which has won three straight games.

Heys McMath finished 20-of-28 for 153 yards and two total touchdowns. Joey Gilkey’s only reception of the game went for a touchdown for Presbyterian (3-6, 1-2), which committed two turnovers and nine penalties.

Liberty jumped out to a 14-0 lead when Peterson hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass and Rice found the end zone from 1 yard out. Presbyterian cut the deficit in half courtesy of Gilkey’s 9-yard reception, but Rice scored again to make it 21-7 with 14 seconds left in the second quarter.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter as McMath called his own number from 4 yards out before Rice scored his third TD of the day. Liberty then pulled away for good when Abnar’s 6-yard scamper made it 35-14 with 13:45 remaining in the game.

