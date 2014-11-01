(Updated: UPDATES Abnar’s rushing yardage total in graph 2 CHANGES “of the game” to “from scrimmage” in graph 5)

Liberty 28, Presbyterian 7: Josh Woodrum accounted for all three of his touchdowns in the first half as the visiting Flames cruised past the Blue Hose for their third straight victory.

Woodrum went 15-of-22 for 214 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 41 yards and another score for Liberty (6-3, 2-0 Big South), which defeated Presbyterian for the sixth straight time. D.J. Abnar ran for 84 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown while Darrin Peterson made seven catches for 156 yards and a score as the Flames improved to 8-0 in November in coach Turner Gill’s third season.

Heys McMath passed for 170 yards but threw four interceptions for the Blue Hose (5-4, 2-2), which concluded its home schedule with a 4-2 mark and will travel to No. 9 Mississippi next Saturday. Jordan Hallums scored on his only carry of the game in the fourth quarter and Tobi Antigha paced Presbyterian with seven receptions and 67 yards.

Woodrum’s 49-yard pass to Peterson on the first play from scrimmage set up the junior quarterback’s 2-yard TD run for the only score of the first quarter. Liberty missed a short field-goal attempt after intercepting McMath for the first time on the next drive, but Woodrum sent the Flames into the break with a 21-0 lead after connecting with Gabe Henderson from 29 yards out and Peterson on a 70-yard strike.

Liberty picked off McMath on each of the Blue Hose’s first two possessions of the second half before Hallums ended the shutout bid with a 5-yard run with 9:25 to go. Jacob Hagen collected his second interception of the day on the ensuing drive and ran it back 51 yards to the Presbyterian 17, leading to Abnar’s 1-yard plunge with 1:03 remaining.