FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberty 28, Presbyterian 7
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 1, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Liberty 28, Presbyterian 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES Abnar’s rushing yardage total in graph 2 CHANGES “of the game” to “from scrimmage” in graph 5)

Liberty 28, Presbyterian 7: Josh Woodrum accounted for all three of his touchdowns in the first half as the visiting Flames cruised past the Blue Hose for their third straight victory.

Woodrum went 15-of-22 for 214 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 41 yards and another score for Liberty (6-3, 2-0 Big South), which defeated Presbyterian for the sixth straight time. D.J. Abnar ran for 84 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown while Darrin Peterson made seven catches for 156 yards and a score as the Flames improved to 8-0 in November in coach Turner Gill’s third season.

Heys McMath passed for 170 yards but threw four interceptions for the Blue Hose (5-4, 2-2), which concluded its home schedule with a 4-2 mark and will travel to No. 9 Mississippi next Saturday. Jordan Hallums scored on his only carry of the game in the fourth quarter and Tobi Antigha paced Presbyterian with seven receptions and 67 yards.

Woodrum’s 49-yard pass to Peterson on the first play from scrimmage set up the junior quarterback’s 2-yard TD run for the only score of the first quarter. Liberty missed a short field-goal attempt after intercepting McMath for the first time on the next drive, but Woodrum sent the Flames into the break with a 21-0 lead after connecting with Gabe Henderson from 29 yards out and Peterson on a 70-yard strike.

Liberty picked off McMath on each of the Blue Hose’s first two possessions of the second half before Hallums ended the shutout bid with a 5-yard run with 9:25 to go. Jacob Hagen collected his second interception of the day on the ensuing drive and ran it back 51 yards to the Presbyterian 17, leading to Abnar’s 1-yard plunge with 1:03 remaining.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.