Preview: Louisiana State at Alabama

Top-ranked Alabama’s bid for its third consecutive national championship continues Saturday when the Crimson Tide host rival Louisiana State, which has won five of the last six meetings in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The 12th-ranked Tigers have fallen out of the national title race, but Alabama-LSU games are invariably worth the high price of admission. The last six regular season meetings have each been decided by less than 10 points, with an average margin of victory of just 5.3.

The Crimson Tide hope to begin November where they left off after allowing a total of 20 points while scoring 45 or more in all four games last month. LSU is 2-10-1 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams, but coach Les Miles and his players are eager to snap the Tigers’ two-game losing skid against Alabama. “This is a chance to showcase our talent,” LSU defensive tackle Ego Ferguson said. “It’s like an Ali-Foreman fight every time we play. The intensity level is like no other game.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Alabama -13.

ABOUT LSU (7-2, 3-2 SEC): Running back Jeremy Hill faces a tough test against the stout Alabama run defense, but he collected 107 yards and a score in last year’s 21-17 loss to the Crimson Tide - and he’s averaging 7.2 yards per carry this season with 12 touchdowns. Wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry have eight touchdown receptions apiece, but quarterback Zach Mettenberger has struggled over his last three games (four TDs and five interceptions). Linebacker Lamin Barrow has a team-high 64 tackles for the Tigers, who are ranked third in the SEC in total defense.

ABOUT ALABAMA (8-0, 5-0): Quarterback AJ McCarron, who is 33-2 as a starter, has entered the Heisman Trophy discussion by completing 72.6 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns with two interceptions over the last seven games. Alabama’s offensive line hasn’t allowed a sack since the third quarter against Ole Miss on Sept. 28, and running backs T.J. Yeldon and Kenyan Drake have combined for 17 rushing touchdowns this season. The nation’s best scoring defense (9.8 points per game) includes safety Landon Collins, a New Orleans native who ranks second on the team with 34 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tigers FB J.C. Copeland is expected to start after missing the last two games with a concussion.

2. The Crimson Tide are 70-3 when leading at halftime under coach Nick Saban.

3. Mettenberger is eight yards shy of becoming the first player in LSU history to throw for 2,500 or more in back-to-back seasons.

PREDICTION: Alabama 31, LSU 22