Preview: LSU at Alabama

The annual clash between Alabama and LSU almost always has an impact on the SEC West race, but this year’s installment might amount to a national quarterfinal. Both teams cracked the top four in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, meaning the winner of Saturday’s showdown at Alabama will maintain an inside track to the national semifinals.

It’s no surprise the fourth-ranked Tigers checked in at No. 2 in the playoff committee’s rankings – at 7-0 they are one of 11 remaining unbeaten teams, including eight in power conferences. The seventh-ranked Crimson Tide’s presence at No. 4 on the committee’s list is a bit more controversial given Alabama’s early loss to Ole Miss, but the Tide have rolled to five straight wins since. Keeping that streak going will require slowing down LSU star Leonard Fournette, who leads the nation in rushing yards (1,352) and rushing yards per game (193.1) and ranks second in rushing touchdowns (15). Alabama has success stopping the run, though, ranking third in the nation in rushing defense (78.5 yards per game).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Alabama -6.5

ABOUT LSU (7-0, 4-0 SEC): Fournette certainly is the centerpiece of the Tigers’ offense, averaging 25 carries, but quarterback Brandon Harris has been effective when necessary. Harris ranks second in the SEC in passing efficiency thanks to nine touchdowns without an interception and has two dangerous targets in Travin Dural (24 catches, 426 yards, 2 TDs) and Malachi Dupre (21 catches, 397 yards, 5 TDs). The Tigers have been tough against the run but have shown weakness in the secondary, allowing more than 300 yards passing twice and an average of 222.1, ninth in the SEC.

ABOUT ALABAMA (7-1, 4-1): The Crimson Tide perhaps were prematurely written off after a 43-37 home loss to Ole Miss in which they gave up 433 total yards and committed five turnovers. The defense has clamped down in five games since, forcing 12 turnovers – including 10 interceptions – and holding opponents to 246 yards per game during the winning streak. The offense still needs to do a better job of taking care of the ball, having committed at least one turnover in seven straight games, but has stabilized with a commitment to the ground game led by bruiser Derrick Henry (1,044 yards, 14 TDs).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama has allowed only 16 100-yard rushers since 2005 – the fewest in the nation – and just two in the past two seasons, while Fournette has topped 100 yards in nine straight contests dating to last season.

2. LSU has outscored opponents 63-10 in the first quarter and 124-51 in the first half and has trailed at the end of only one quarter – a 7-0 deficit after the first quarter against Florida.

3. Alabama has scored in the first half of 111 consecutive games dating to 2007, the longest streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: LSU 23, Alabama 21