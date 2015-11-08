Alabama pounds LSU in SEC clash

TUSCALOOSA -- A game billed as a clash of the titans turned into an old fashioned beatdown as No. 4 Alabama pounded No. 2 LSU 30-16 on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

During the week of buildup, Alabama coach Nick Saban said this game would come down to who could keep punching. It was the Tide who was able to push through as LSU couldn’t find a rhythm offensively.

After the LSU tied the game at 10, Alabama ripped off 20 straight points to put the matchup out of reach.

Crimson Tide tailback Derrick Henry led the way with 210 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries.

“The guy’s having a great year. He had a great game today,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “It couldn’t have happened at a better time against a very good defensive team. But I think he’d be the first one to tell you that the offensive line did a really good job today, and I think it was the whole offensive team being well prepared for what they did and going out and blocking their (defensive) front. He did a great job of carrying the ball, so it was special.”

The second half didn’t start well for the Tigers. Quarterback Brandon Harris hadn’t thrown an interception this season, but his first pass of the second half was an overthrow, resulting in an interception for Alabama linebacker Dillon Lee.

“They ran that play in the first half, and I was late getting out there and I was expecting to get out there,” Lee said. “So, when they ran it again in the second half, I just turned and ran as fast as I could to get underneath the throw.”

The Crimson Tide turned the takeaway into points as Henry ran in for his second score of the day to make it 20-10. Henry’s short TD was set up by a 25-yard screen pass which moved the Tide inside the 5-yard line.

Later in the third quarter, Henry added his third score of the night on a 7-yard rush to make it 27-10.

Tide kicker Adam Griffith added a 29-yard field goal to make it 30-10 with 12:45 remaining.

“We just didn’t execute,” LSU safety Jamal Adams said. “Some of the times the ball just didn’t roll our way. They threw a lot of formations at us. They executed and we didn‘t.”

A fumble by Henry deep in Alabama’s territory set up LSU’s final score. Tailback Leonard Fournette punched it in from a yard out, but the extra point was blocked making it 30-16 with 9:18 left.

Alabama sustained a long drive to drain the clock from there.

”They played very well and worked very hard,“ LSU coach Les Miles said. ”We couldn’t get on track offensively. Our defense was on the field for the whole second half virtually. We have to improve. We can’t take those kinds of events. This football team is much better than they showed tonight.

Early in the second quarter, Alabama kicker Adam Griffith added a 22-yard field goal to put the Tide up 3-0. The score capped a 15-play, 87-yard drive that lasted 5:19.

On Alabama’s ensuing drive, Henry scored from three yards out to make it 10-0 midway through the second quarter. Henry had a 40-yard run on the drive to set up the score.

LSU responded immediately. After the Tide once again bottled up the Tigers running game, Harris lofted a perfect 39-yard pass to Travin Dural to make it 10-7 with 6:12 left in the second quarter.

After a sack helped LSU force Alabama into a three-and-out, LSU kicker Trent Domingue added a 39-yard field goal to tie the game at 10 with 2:22 left in the half.

Alabama put together a late drive capped by a 55-yard field goal from Griffith to make it 13-10 at the half.

NOTES: With Arkansas beating Ole Miss, Alabama now has the lead in the SEC West race. If the Tide wins out, they will be in the SEC Championship Game. ... Saturday’s win gave Alabama its fifth straight in the series. ... LSU running back Leonard Fournette entered Saturday’s game averaging 193 yards per contest. He had a season-low 31 on 19 carries against Alabama -- his first game with fewer than 150 yards this season.