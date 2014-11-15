Preview: LSU at Arkansas

Oh, what might have been for No.20 LSU this season, as it sits at 7-3 and 17th in the mostrecent College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers’ three losseshave been to teams in the top nine of the rankings, including lastweek’s heartbreaking overtime setback to Alabama. Les Miles’ squadneeds to bounce back against a dangerous Arkansas team that hasn‘twon a conference game this season but was within a touchdown oftop-ranked Mississippi State in its most recent contest two weeks ago.The late-November weather couldhelp the ground-oriented Razorbacks as they bid for their first leaguewin, with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s with the possibility of snow. Running backs Jonathan Williams and Alex Collins - theonly pair of teammates in the nation with 800-plus yards on theground - certainly will get plenty of work against the Tigers. Butit won’t be easy to get into the end zone against LSU, which allowsjust 16.3 points a game to rank fifth in the country.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE:Arkansas -2.

ABOUT LSU (7-3, 3-3 SEC): Facinga team in Arkansas that averages 5.7 yards per rush means LSU needseveryone ready to go on Saturday. That includes linebacker Kendell Beckwith,one of the top players on a defense that has allowed less than 110rushing yards per game over the last month who feels he‘llbe ready despite a sore hamstring that limited him against Alabama.“I could go sideline to sideline. All-out sprint? Nah,” Beckwithtold the Acadiana Advocate. “It was hurting. I knew I had totoughen up and man through it.”

ABOUT ARKANSAS (4-5, 0-5):Despite its winless mark in conference play, Arkansas still hasdreams of a bowl game, and with two wins in its final three games,it can achieve that goal. It won’t be easy - Mississippi andMissouri follow the visit from LSU - but the Razorbacks want toavoid going three straight seasons without a bowl bid for the firsttime since 1992-94. “We talk about it a lot,” quarterback Brandon Allentold NWA Media. “This is a three-game season now. It’s all aboutfinishing these last three games and taking it each game at a timeand winning each game at a time.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. LSU is 25-1 following a lossunder Miles, with the only back-to-back defeats coming in 2008 - whenthe Tigers fell to Mississippi and Arkansas in consecutive weeks.

2. Arkansas has outgained six ofits nine opponents this season and ranks fourthnationally with an average time of possession of 34:15 per game.

3. True freshmen have scored 18of LSU’s 37 offensive touchdowns this year, with QB Brandon Harrisaccounting for nine (three rushing, six passing).

PREDICTION: LSU 31, Arkansas 24