Preview: LSU at Arkansas

An interim coach and a new offensive coordinator still could not figure out how to put points on the board against Alabama, and LSU's path to a possible SEC Championship game narrowed considerably as a result. The Tigers, who slipped 11 spots to No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings following the loss, will try to bounce back when they visit No. 25 Arkansas on Saturday.

LSU averaged 41.7 points under interim coach Ed Orgeron in wins over Missouri, Southern Miss and Ole Miss but managed 125 yards - 33 on the ground - in the 10-0 setback against the Crimson Tide to give Orgeron his first loss and change the focus to the next week instead of a bigger picture. "We're going to go back to our regimen and we're going to get after Arkansas," Orgeron, whose team is ranked 19th in the USA Today Coaches poll, told reporters. "We're going to finish strong this season. We have a good football team." The Razorbacks have a good football team as well but so far are unable to get a winning streak going while trading off wins and losses over the last seven games. Arkansas knocked Florida out of the CFP rankings with a dominating 31-10 victory last week in which it rolled up 466 yards of total offense against one of the better defenses in the league.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: LSU -7.5

ABOUT LSU (5-3, 3-2 SEC): Tigers seniors will leave the program having never beaten Alabama after the team was shut out for the first time since a 17-0 loss at Arkansas on Nov. 15, 2014. Star running back Leonard Fournette, then a freshman, rushed for a career-low nine yards in that 2014 game and failed to crack 100 in a home loss to the Razorbacks last season, making Arkansas and Alabama the lone SEC teams that regularly prevent him from taking over the game. Quarterback Danny Etling suffered through his worst game of the season last week, completing 11-of-24 passes for 92 yards and an interception.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (6-3, 2-3): The Razorbacks were crushed 56-3 at Auburn on Oct. 22 and used the bye the following week to focus on the defense. Arkansas did not allow an offensive touchdown in the win over Florida and cut its rushing yards allowed from 543 against Auburn to 12 against the Gators after mixing up the personnel along the line during the bye. The Razorbacks offense goes as running back Rawleigh Williams III goes, and he is averaging 151.3 yards in the last three wins and 49 yards in the last three losses.

1. LSU LB Kendell Beckwith recorded a career-high 16 tackles last week.

2. Arkansas DB Santos Ramirez has two forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown on the season.

3. The Razorbacks took the last two meetings and have not won three straight in the series since 1927-29.

PREDICTION: LSU 24, Arkansas 17