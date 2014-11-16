Arkansas 17, LSU 0

Arkansas 17, No. 20 LSU 0: TheRazorbacks’ defense stepped up big, holding the visiting Tigers tojust 123 yards of total offense to snap a 17-game conference losingstreak.

Brandon Allen was 16-of-27 for169 yards for Arkansas (5-5, 1-5 SEC), which won in league play forthe first time since October 2012. Jonathan Williams rushed for 55yards and a touchdown while Alex Collins had 46 yards and a score.

Anthony Jennings passed for 87yards for LSU (7-4, 3-4), which rushed for just 36 yards, averaging1.1 yards per attempt. Travin Dural had five receptions for 46 yardsfor the Tigers.

The Razorbacks got on the boardearly, capping an 11-play, 60-yard drive with a 32-yard A McFainfield goal in the first five minutes of the game. Williams got intothe end zone on a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter topush the Arkansas lead to 10 at halftime.

It remained that way through thethird quarter and early into the fourth when Collins took it in fromfive yards out, capping a drive of 12 plays that lasted more than sixminutes. LSU looked like it might be driving for its first score onthe ensuing drive, getting inside the Razorbacks’ 30, but Jenningsfumbled and Arkansas recovered, ending the Tigers’ last real scoringthreat.

GAME NOTEBOOK: LSU was shut outfor the first time since losing the BCS National Championship game toAlabama in January 2012. … Arkansas S Rohan Gaines was ejected inthe third quarter for targeting because of a hit on LSU TE DeSeanSmith on an incomplete pass. … This was only the second time underLes Miles that the Tigers have lost two straight, with the first timecoming in 2008 with the second loss also coming against theRazorbacks.