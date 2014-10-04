Preview: Louisiana State at Auburn

Fifth-ranked Auburn puts its 12-game home winning streak on the line when it hosts No. 15 LSU for a Southeastern Conference West Division showdown Saturday night. It’s the beginning of a brutal stretch for Auburn as it tries to defend its SEC crown and claim a spot in the inaugural four-team playoff. LSU has won three straight meetings and six of the last seven, including a 35-21 home win last season, but the home team has won 12 of the last 14 contests in the series.After surviving a scare at Kansas State on Sept. 18, Auburn cruised to a 45-17 win over Louisiana Tech last week. LSU couldn’t complete a furious comeback in a 34-29 loss to Mississippi State in its SEC opener two weeks ago but was sharp in a 63-7 tuneup versus New Mexico State last Saturday. A victory would be coach Les Miles’ 100th at LSU, while Auburn seeks its 300th all-time victory in SEC play.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Auburn -7.5.

ABOUT LSU (4-1, 0-1 SEC): Despite the early slip-up versus Mississippi State, the Tigers’ stock is rising since freshman quarterback Brandon Harris took the reins of the offense. Harris led LSU to touchdowns on all seven possessions he played against New Mexico State and has led TD drives on nine of his last 10 possessions since taking over against the Bulldogs. The Tigers dominated inferior opponents but dug early holes against Wisconsin and Mississippi State and must be much more sound defensively in the first half against Auburn.

ABOUT AUBURN (4-0, 1-0): The Tigers continue to move the ball at will under coach Gus Malzahn, particularly on the ground. Tailback Cameron Artis-Payne (117 yards per game, 5 TDs) and quarterback Nick Marshall (68.2 yards per game, 2 TDs) are dangerous runners, and Marshall has done enough damage as a passer to keep defenses honest, averaging 137 yards through the air with six TDs and one interception. Defensively, the Tigers have given up large chunks of yardage through the air but have gotten nine takeaways to limit the damage.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Auburn has scored on all 18 of its red-zone trips this season, coming away with 14 TDs and four field goals.

2. LSU has never started 0-2 in SEC play under Miles and has lost back-to-back conference games only twice during his decade at the helm.

3. Auburn has allowed 21 or fewer points in four straight games for the first time since an eight-game streak in 2007-08.

PREDICTION: Auburn 37, LSU 30