No. 5 Auburn starts fast in blowout of LSU

AUBURN, Ala. -- Nick Marshall passed for two touchdowns and ran for two to give No. 5 Auburn a 41-7 win over No. 15 LSU on Saturday night.

After struggling at times in the Tigers’ last two games, Marshall and the Auburn offense got off to a fast start, doing most of their damage in the first half while building a 31-7 lead. The senior quarterback led the Tigers on scoring drives on their first four possessions.

“We talked all week about getting off to a quick start,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “We had not done that offensively the last two times, so we really focused in on that.”

Marshall finished 14-of-22 passing for 207 yards and rushed for 119 yards on 16 carries.

”Nick played very well. He threw the ball well,“ Malzahn said. ”He made some very good runs, decisions on the read-zone. Nick played like one of the better quarterbacks in the entire country.

“He’s an outstanding quarterback. He wins.”

Auburn added a field goal by Daniel Carlson in the third quarter and a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by running back Corey Grant.

Marshall’s favorite target was wide receiver Sammie Coates, who had his best game of the season with four receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Cameron Artis-Payne rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth time this season, finishing with 126 yards on 24 carries.

Auburn (5-0, 2-0 SEC) amassed 566 yards and its stingy defense held LSU (4-2, 0-2) to 280. Auburn’s offense also found the balance that Malzahn said was a goal entering the season, with 268 yards passing and 298 rushing.

LSU freshman quarterback Brandon Harris struggled in the first start of his career, completing only 3 of 11 passes for 58 yards. Anthony Jennings replaced Harris midway through the third quarter but didn’t fare much better, finishing with 84 yards on 5-of-10 passing.

“I do not know what to think of it,” coach Les Miles said of LSU’s quarterback situation. “We are working hard and improving, and we just need to execute better.”

The Auburn defense also stymied the LSU rushing attack, holding the Tigers to 138 yards. Running back Leonard Fournette led LSU with 42.

“We played hard, but offensively we did not execute,” Miles said. “We are a work in progress.”

After Auburn was held to a field goal on its first drive, the Tigers increased their lead to 10-0 when Coates hauled in a 56-yard pass from Marshall with 7:05 left in the first quarter.

“He made an unbelievable catch,” Malzahn said. “He really used his body well, came down with it. That kind of got us going right there.”

Marshall scored his first rushing touchdown on 7-yard run with 3:38 left in the quarter to give Auburn a 17-0 lead.

Running back Kenny Hilliard got LSU on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:24 left in the first quarter to cut Auburn’s lead to 17-7. The five-play, 75-yard drive was highlighted by Harris’ 52-yard pass to wide receiver Malachi Dupre.

Marshall connected with wide-open tight end C.J. Uzomah on a 9-yard pass to extend the Tigers’ lead to 24-7 early in the second quarter. Marshall added a 29-yard touchdown run with 2:12 remaining in the half to make it 31-7.

NOTES: Auburn freshman Tre’ Williams and junior Anthony Swain started in place of OLB Kris Frost and MLB Cassanova McKinzy. Frost and McKinzy suffered injuries last week against Louisiana Tech, but both saw action Saturday. McKinzy finished with six tackles and Frost had four. ... LSU freshman QB Brandon Harris made the first start of his career, replacing Anthony Jennings. Harris led LSU in rushing in the first half with 35 yards. ... Auburn CB Nick Ruffin was called for a targeting penalty for his hit on LSU WR Trey Quinn and ejected from the game with 4:50 left in the first half. ... Auburn gained 247 yards in the first quarter, the most in any quarter of coach Gus Malzahn’s tenure. ... The 31 first-half points were the most Auburn has scored in a half against LSU in series history.