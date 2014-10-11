Preview: LSU at Florida

Two teams in varying states of disarray meet Saturday as LSU visits Florida, which is eager to get back on the field following a week of off-field distractions. Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel is expected to return to the starting lineup after freshman Treon Harris was accused of sexual assault and suspended early this week. Florida, which rallied for a 10-9 victory over Tennessee last week, remained in the headlines on Monday as police were called to break up a fight between backup quarterback Skyler Mornhinweg and defensive lineman Gerald Willis III.

Both players will be available against the Tigers, who are coming off the worst loss in coach Les Miles’ nine-plus seasons at LSU. Freshman Brandon Harris and Anthony Jennings both struggled at quarterback while the Tigers’ defense allowed 566 total yards of offense in a 41-7 loss at Auburn. The Tigers are last in the SEC in run defense and will be tested by the Gators, who have relied on a running game led by Matt Jones (93 yards per game) over an ineffective aerial attack.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: LSU -1.5

ABOUT LSU (4-2, 0-2 SEC): Brandon Harris was 3-of-14 for 58 yards against Auburn, but he’s expected to make his second straight start against a Florida secondary that has been vulnerable against the deep ball. Miles hasn’t called this a rebuilding year for the Tigers, but the team has played 17 true freshmen through the first six games, including highly touted running back Leonard Fournette (four TDs). Defensive end Danielle Hunter has a team-high 37 tackles for LSU, which has won three of its last four games against the Gators.

ABOUT FLORIDA (3-1, 2-1): Treon Harris sparked the win over Tennessee, but his suspension gives Driskel another chance after the junior started last week’s contest and went 11-of-23 for a career-worst 59 yards with three interceptions. Demarcus Robinson opened the season with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games before recording a total of five catches in losses to Alabama and Tennessee. Linebacker Antonio Morrison, who has recorded at least 10 tackles in three straight games, leads a defense that has allowed just one rushing touchdown this season - tied for the fewest in the nation.

EXTRA POINTS

1. LSU is 24-1 under Miles following a loss since 2005.

2. Florida has forced at least three turnovers in each of its first four games.

3. LSU WR Travin Dural, who has caught 22 passes for 574 yards and five touchdowns, leads the SEC in yards per catch at 26.1.

PREDICTION: LSU 17, Florida 10