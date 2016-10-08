Preview: LSU at Florida

The Ed Orgeron era at LSU got off to a strong start last week with a win over Missouri, but much tougher challenges loom. Orgeron's offense will get a stiffer test on Saturday, when the Tigers visit No. 18 Florida and the top defense in the SEC.

LSU made the decision to fire coach Les Miles after a disputed 18-13 loss to Auburn and elevate Orgeron to interim head coach, and he is already making his mark by reshaping practices and tweaking the offense while handing play-calling duties to Steve Ensminger. "There's a lot of ways to skin a cat, but this is the way that I have seen work, the methods I've learned under some great coaches," Orgeron told reporters. "So I always said, when I get my opportunity to do it, that's what I wanted to do, and the guys are going to enjoy it. It's a fun, exciting system." The Gators allowed seven points or fewer in each of their four wins and bounced back from their lone loss at Tennessee by holding down Vanderbilt in a 13-6 triumph last week. Florida's offense is a bigger question mark, and quarterback Luke Del Rio (knee) returned to practice this week after missing the last two games.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPN. LINE: LSU -3

ABOUT LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC): Ensminger took over for Cam Cameron, who was let go as offensive coordinator when Miles was shown the door, and oversaw an offense that piled up 634 yards against Missouri - the most ever for the Tigers against an SEC foe. Star running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) sat out the game and LSU still managed to rush for 418 yards, with Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams each running for three scores. The defense, led by senior linebacker Kendell Beckwith, is the third-ranked unit in the SEC, limiting opponents to averages of 14.8 points and 326 yards.

ABOUT FLORIDA (4-1, 2-1): The Gators are allowing opponents an average of 11.6 points and 230.4 yards and are especially tough on quarterbacks, limiting two different Vanderbilt QBs to a combined 12-of-32 for 118 yards and two interceptions in last week's win. That defense could look different on Saturday, with starting defensive tackle Joey Ivie (thumb) and starting defensive end Jordan Sherit (knee) not expected to play and end Bryan Cox Jr. (leg) and tackle Caleb Brantley (hand) questionable. Del Rio threw for 762 yards and six TDs in leading Florida to a 3-0 start and will be backed up by Austin Appleby, who was solid in a pair of starts.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Florida-LSU tilt is one of several games this weekend with the potential to be impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

2. Fournette, who ran for 180 yards and two TDs against the Gators last season, is questionable for Saturday.

3. The Tigers have taken three straight and five of the last six in the series.

PREDICTION: LSU 20, Florida 17