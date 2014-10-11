Winston, Florida State roll on

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher wasn’t surprised at how quarterback Jameis Winston would respond after this week’s off-field distractions were directed at him.

A day after he was notified that he will face a disciplinary hearing into allegations about whether he sexually assaulted a Florida State student in 2012, Winston completed 30-of-36- passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 victory over Syracuse on Saturday before 43,295 at the Carrier Dome.

”Jameis was great,“ Fisher said. ”He made good decisions all day. We knew this (the allegations) was coming. It’s status quo. There’s really nothing to say. He (Winston) understands the truth and he knows what happened.

“He was very comfortable out there today. He just plays ball.”

Winston, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who has 51 career touchdown passes, did not address any of the allegations levied against him in his post-game press conference.

The defending national champion Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 in the ACC) have won 22 straight games, the longest win streak in the nation, and the fourth longest win streak in the country since 2000.

Florida State wide receiver Rashad Greene caught six passes for 107 yards. He established a school record with 215 career receptions, breaking Ron Sellers’ mark of 212 set from 1966-68.

Greene was cleared to play after sustaining a concussion last week.

Related Coverage Preview: LSU at Florida

”Greatness to me is defined by consistency over a long period of time,“ Fisher said of Greene. ”He makes the flash plays and he makes the big plays.

“He reminds of Derek Jeter. He (Greene) doesn’t need the spotlight and he has a tremendous amount of professionalism.”

Syracuse (2-4, 0-2) was without starting quarterback Terrel Hunt, its leading rusher, who suffered a broken calf bone late in last week’s 28-6 loss to Louisville. He is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

Hunt was replaced by Austin Wilson and A.J. Long, a freshman who enrolled in January.

Wilson, who left the game in the fourth quarter because of a lower body injury, was 5-of-9 for 89 yards.

Long completed 16 of 27 passes for 167 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Steve Ishmael in the second half. They were the first in Ishmael’s career.

“It was a blessing because it was against Florida State,” Ishmael said of the touchdowns. “Coach (Scott) Shafer preached that we had nothing to lose and we should just have fun. He told us to go ahead and do what you do best and that’s what we did.”

The Seminoles were without their leading rusher, Karlos Williams, who injured an ankle against Wake Forest last week and was in a walking boot.

Freshman Dalvin Cook picked up the slack, leading Florida State with a career best yards 118 yards on 22 carries.

Winston’s seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jesus Wilson gave the Seminoles a commanding 31-6 cushion with 8:38 left in the third quarter.

The red-shirt sophomore passed for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, leading the Seminoles to a 24-6 halftime lead. He connected with tight end Nick O‘Leary and running back Mario Pender on 21- and four-yard scoring strikes, respectively, in the second quarter.

The elusive Winston was able to have free roam all day, utilizing seven receivers and often improvising when he sensed danger in the pocket. The Orange didn’t register a sack against him.

“When we get a lot of guys involved, that’s Florida State football,” Winston said.

Syracuse managed to get inside the Florida State 20-yard line on four occasions in the first half, but came away with only two field goals from Cole Murphy, a 21-yarder and a 32-yarder.

The Orange have scored only nine touchdowns in 23 trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line this season.

It took only 3:50 into the game for the Seminoles to score. Winston engineered an eight play, 70-yard drive that ended with running back Mario Pender scampering 12 yards for the touchdown.

Winston completed all of his five passes to five different Seminoles on the drive.

Roberto Aguayo added a 34-yard field goal for a 10-0 Florida State lead with 1:23 left in the first quarter.

NOTES: Tim Lester was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator for the Orange earlier in the week. ... Syracuse is 1-9 against No. 1 teams in the Associated Press poll since 1936. Its only victory was against Nebraska in 1984. ... The Seminoles have forced at least one turnover in 24 of its last 25 games. Florida State free safety Jalen Ramsey recorded a first quarter interception. ... Nick O‘Leary became the Seminoles career leader for receptions by a tight end with 90. His eight catches against Syracuse were a career best.