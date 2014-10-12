East Carolina drives far to beat South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. -- Down 10 points in the second half Saturday, No. 19 East Carolina found its offense with three straight long touchdown drives and rallied for a 28-17 victory over South Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

The Pirates got 174 yards of total offense and two touchdowns from running back Breon Allen.

“We came in at halftime and said, ‘Hey, man, that’s the worst ball we’ve played in a while,'” quarterback Shane Carden said. “We came out and got the ball rolling.”

South Florida (2-4, 1-1 AAC) led 17-7 in the third quarter but couldn’t find the same offense in the second half. Meanwhile, ECU (5-1, 2-0) got into a rhythm behind Carden.

The Pirates’ offense overcame three holding penalties on an 84-yard touchdown drive and then followed with an 86-yard touchdown march that was capped by Allen’s touchdown. That put ECU ahead 21-17 with 11:42 to play.

Anthony Scott’s 20-yard touchdown run capped a third straight long scoring drive -- this one 79 yards -- and gave ECU a 28-17 lead with 6:28 left.

Carden had thrown for 400 yards in three straight games but finished with 250 against the Bulls.

“To do what we want, we know we have to overcome some adversity,” Pirates coach Ruffin McNeill said. “We know we have to persevere (over) some mistakes that we’ll make. To do that, it takes strong character within your team.”

Allen, who rushed for 211 yards in the Pirates’ 70-41 win over North Carolina three weeks ago, had 124 yards on the ground and caught a 35-yard pass from Carden for the Pirates’ first touchdown.

ECU won despite 12 penalties for 147 yards -- the go-ahead touchdown drive covered 114 yards while the Pirates overcame three holding penalties.

“We had penalties in the second half, but we did a good job of overcoming them and not letting it affect us,” said Carden, who completed 24 of 33 passes. “The defense was playing great, doing a great job of getting us the ball back.”

With USF dropping eight players in coverage, ECU ran the ball, finishing with 231 yards on 37 rushes.

“We’re going to have to run the ball if they’re going to play us like this,” Carden said. “The offensive line did a great job of run-blocking, getting down the field, and our running backs had a great second half.”

USF struck first, with sophomore quarterback Matt White hitting senior wide receiver Andre Davis -- out since the season opener with a bruised sternum -- for a 51-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

ECU answered late in the quarter, with Allen wide open on a 35-yard pass from Carden.

USF’s defense kept ECU’s offense in check, forcing three punts in the first 20 minutes from a team that was averaging 3.2 per game coming in. USF took the lead again on freshman running back Marlon Mack’s 13-yard touchdown run, making it 14-7 with 7:49 left in the half.

The Bulls’ defense got a long interception from cornerback Johnny Ward, setting up USF on its 36-yard line with 37 seconds left. A personal foul penalty on ECU -- the Pirates’ fifth of the first half -- helped the Bulls to the 18-yard line, and Marvin Kloss kicked a 46-yarder for a 17-7 lead at halftime.

“We need to do a better job of gang-tackling, of playing 60 minutes of football with the same passion we had in the first half,” Bulls coach Willie Taggart said.

NOTES: A 25-yard catch by WR Andre Davis in the second quarter gave him the school’s career record for receiving yards. He passed Carlton Mitchell. ... ECU defensive coordinator Rick Smith was a defensive assistant at USF under Skip Holtz from 2010 to 2012. ... Bulls P Mattias Ciabatti had a 62-yard punt in the second quarter, caught on the fly without the help of a long bounce. ... American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco was in attendance.