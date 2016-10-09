No. 23 Florida State edges No. 10 Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Think extra points are pretty much automatic in college football?

Miami doesn't.

Not after Florida State's DeMarcus Walker got a paw up to block a kick by Miami's Michael Badgley with 1:38 left and allow the No. 23 Seminoles to escape with a 20-19 victory over the 10th-ranked Hurricanes on Saturday night.

"Obviously getting what looked to get the score to tie it up and not being able to protect well enough to kick an extra point is tough," Miami coach Mark Richt said after the No. 10 Hurricanes (4-1, 1-1 ACC) lost for the first time under his tutelage. "Tough for everybody.

"But, to their credit, somebody cared enough to blast through and get it. It was a great effort on their part."

Miami scored what looked to be the potential tying touchdown on Brad Kaaya's second scoring pass to wide receiver Stacey Coley after Braxton Berrios' 43-yard punt return set up Miami at Florida State's 16-yard line.

After the block, the Seminoles picked up a key first down to run out the clock.

Dormant for much of the first half, the Seminoles' offense came alive in the second, getting two touchdown passes from quarterback Deondre Francois in the third quarter to overcome a 10-point deficit.

The Seminoles added a field goal early in the fourth quarter, and that proved to be the difference.

Running back Dalvin Cook rushed for a game-high 150 yards and also scored on a 59-yard pass as the Seminoles posted their seventh consecutive victory over their south Florida rivals. Cook was wide open down the sideline and virtually strolled into the end zone after securing the pass.

"I kind of snuck out the backfield without being noticed," Cook said, "which is hard. They kind of let me free. And Francois did a great job of recognizing that 'cause he could really not see me sometimes."

Francois was 20-of-31 passing for 234 yards and the two touchdowns despite getting sidelined for the Florida State's first two series of the second quarter after taking a hit that knocked his helmet off and sent him to the sideline on the final play of the first quarter. He responded by going 10-of-11 passing in the third quarter.

"He did the job," Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said. "I mean this whole-heartedly. If the quarterback's not tough, your team's not tough. Quarterback's tough, the team's tough."

Kaaya completed 19 of 32 passes for 214 yards and the two touchdowns to Coley but also had a key end zone interception early in the third quarter with his team leading 13-3.

Running backs Mark Walton and Joe Yearby managed to rush for only 39 yards each, though Walton had a 45-yard touchdown run in the second half nullified by a holding penalty. The play would have given the Hurricanes a 20-7 lead in the third quarter.

"That's the game of football," Walton said. "Things happen like that. You score and get a penalty call, like you saw last year a few times ... you just have to move on."

What was expected to be an offensive show turned into a defensive struggle in the first half, which ended with Miami leading 13-3.

After going three-and-out their first two possessions, the Hurricanes moved into position for Badgley's 37-yard field goal on their third with 1:16 left in the first quarter.

They added a touchdown on Kaaya's 21-yard pass to Coley and a 51-yard field goal by Badgley to take a 13-0 lead with just 1:16 left in the first half. But Francois' 28-yard pass to wide receiver Kermit Whitfield ignited a drive that resulted in Ricky Aguayo's 31-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the half.

NOTES: After fears that the game could be played in a downpour because of the passing of Hurricane Matthew along the East Coast, weather conditions were virtually perfect for the game. At game time, the temperature under partly cloudy skies was 84 degrees with humidity of 74 percent and only a 6 mph wind. ... This was the 24th time in 61 meetings that Miami and Florida State met as ranked teams but the first time since 2013 that they both came into the game in the Top 25. That season, then-No. 2 Florida State beat the No. 7 Hurricanes 41-14. ... Florida State LB Matthew Thomas and Miami Rover Jamal Carter each were ejected for targeting on separate plays in the second half.