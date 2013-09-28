Preview: Louisiana State at Georgia

Louisiana State faces its toughest test on Saturday when the sixth-ranked Tigers travel to take on No. 10 Georgia in a Southeastern Conference showdown. The Tigers have outscored opponents 173-88 and have not trailed at any point, but they also haven’t yet played in a hostile environment like they’ll face between the hedges. The Bulldogs put a 14-game home winning streak on the line and are after their second home win over a top-10 opponent after a 41-30 victory over South Carolina two weeks ago.

It’s a matchup of two of the league’s top offenses this season, as quarterback Zach Mettenberger and LSU’s surprisingly potent unit look to continue their success against a Georgia defense that has been susceptible against strong passing attacks. The Bulldogs had a tough time putting away North Texas last week, allowing the Mean Green to forge a tie in the second half before pulling away for a 45-21 win. The offense continued to roll, though, as Georgia ranks seventh in the nation in total offense (574 yards per game) and has scored 35 or more points in all three of its contests.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Georgia -3.

ABOUT LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC West): LSU’s offense has taken flight under new coordinator Cam Cameron, as the Tigers have topped 30 points in their first four games for only the third time in history - and the first since 1928. Mettenberger (1,026 passing yards, 10 TDs) has blossomed under Cameron’s tutelage, but LSU still boasts a powerful ground game with Jeremy Hill (117 yards per game, six TDs) leading the charge. The defense is no longer the Tigers’ clear-cut strength, but the unit has been tough against the pass and has forced six turnovers.

ABOUT GEORGIA (2-1, 1-0 SEC East): Georgia’s offense has been dynamic with quarterback Aaron Murray and running back Todd Gurley - the SEC’s leading rusher at 125.7 yards per game. Murray faltered late in a season-opening loss at Clemson but rebounded with a stellar performance against South Carolina and passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns last week. The defense is still finding itself after losing two NFL first-round draft picks while featuring six new starters from a year ago.

EXTRA POINTS

1. LSU, which has won 29 straight games in September dating to 2006, is off to a 4-0 start for the seventh straight year.

2. Murray (11,131) needs 23 passing yards to pass Eric Zeier for second on Georgia’s all-time list. He is 397 yards behind career leader David Greene, who also holds the SEC record.

3. The Tigers have won 34 straight games when scoring 30 or more points. They are 62-4 under coach Les Miles when reaching the 30-point mark.

PREDICTION: LSU 31, Georgia 30