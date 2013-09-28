Georgia 44, LSU 41

No. 10 Georgia 44, No. 6 LSU 41: Aaron Murray passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another and Chris Conley hauled in five passes for 112 yards and a score as the host Bulldogs won a shootout with the Tigers.

Keith Marshall rushed for 96 yards for Georgia (3-1, 2-0 SEC East) in relief of Todd Gurley after the SEC’s leading rusher entering the game was lost to a sprained left ankle in the first half. Michael Bennett caught a pair of touchdown passes and Justin Scott-Wesley hauled in the 25-yard game-winner with 1:47 left.

Zach Mettenberger passed for a career-high 372 yards and three touchdowns for LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC West) but couldn’t lead the Tigers past midfield on their final possession, throwing four straight incompletions as the Bulldogs sealed it.

LSU had not trailed all season until Georgia marched 75 yards on the opening possession to take a 7-0 lead, and the lead changed hands twice before the Bulldogs took a 24-17 halftime lead on Murray’s 1-yard plunge with 20 seconds left.

The two potent offenses traded punches throughout the second half, and Mettenberger converted a third-and-23 that led to Jeremy Hill’s 8-yard touchdown run for a 41-37 lead with 4:14 left. Murray then took the Bulldogs 75 yards in six plays for the winning score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gurley limped off after a 23-yard run in the second quarter and was on the sideline wearing a walking boot during the second half. … Murray passed Eric Zeier for second on Georgia’s all-time passing yards list and needs 99 yards to match David Greene for the school and SEC records. … The loss snapped LSU’s streak of 34 straight victories when scoring 30 or more points.