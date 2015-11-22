Mississippi State 51, Arkansas 50

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Mississippi State junior Beniquez Brown blocked a 29-yard field goal attempt by Arkansas freshman kicker Cole Hedlund with 46 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs outlasted the Razorbacks 51-50 on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Mississippi State (8-3, 4-3 SEC) scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:05 remaining when senior quarterback Dak Prescott connected with Fred Ross for a 14-yard score. That finished a back-and-forth game that saw the two teams combine for more than 1,100 yards.

That winning score was Prescott’s seventh touchdown of the game and fifth through the air. He completed 38 of 50 throws for 508 yards.

Mississippi State had 631 yards, Arkansas 479. Razorbacks senior quarterback Brandon Allen completed 30 of 43 passes for 406 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns.

Arkansas (6-5, 4-3) took a 50-44 lead with 5:33 left when Allen connected with tight end Jeremy Sprinkle on a 10-yard score. Allen then caught a two-point conversion pass.

But the Bulldogs drove 82 yards in six plays for the game-winning drive, highlighted by a 45-yard completion from Prescott to running back Brandon Holloway.

Arkansas (6-5, 4-3) erased a 10-point deficit with three scores off three Mississippi State turnovers in the opening seven minutes of the second half to take a 42-31 lead.

Mississippi State outscored the Razorbacks 20-8 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory, the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive over Arkansas.

A 3-yard keeper from Prescott with 12:54 left pulled Mississippi State within 42-38 and the Bulldogs regained the lead with 6:58 remaining on a 10-yard scoring pass from Prescott to De‘Runnya Wilson. The extra point ricocheted off the left upright, giving the Bulldogs a 44-42 lead.