#Intel
October 6, 2013 / 3:07 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: LSU at Mississippi State

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LSU’s usually stellar defense came up short last weekend, but has a chance to redeem itself against another high-powered opponent that it has fared well against in the past. The 11th-ranked Tigers, who travel to Mississippi State on Saturday, fell in their first road test of the season against Georgia after surrendering 494 yards and failing to record a sack in a seesaw 44-41 affair. Most notably, LSU allowed an average of 9.1 yards on 35 first-down plays.

The Tigers have won two national championships and four SEC titles in the BCS era – and only the 2011 team didn’t lose a regular-season contest – so LSU realizes one loss hasn’t drastically changed its title hopes. “On a Saturday like we just had, everybody will recognize that all the things we want to do are still in front of us,” coach Les Miles said. That road begins against Mississippi State, which has dropped 13 straight and 20 of its last 21 meetings with the Tigers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: LSU -9.5.

ABOUT LOUISIANA STATE (4-1, 1-1 SEC): The Tigers have recorded more than 400 yards of total offense and scored 30 or more points in each of their first five games for the first time in school history. However, Miles’ biggest concern entering this contest has to revolve around a defense that blew a number of coverages due to communication errors on the field and the sideline in the loss to Georgia. “That’s the fastest way to get beat: play against a quality opponent and not cover a segment of the field,” Miles said.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (2-2, 0-1): The Bulldogs responded in emphatic fashion to their loss at Auburn on Sept. 14, using a 35-point second quarter to rout Troy 62-7. In addition to scoring the most points it has in a game since 1994, backup quarterback Dak Prescott continued his push for more playing after regular starter Tyler Russell suffered a concussion in the season-opening loss to Oklahoma State. Although coach Dan Mullen will likely return to a quarterback rotation Saturday, he named Russell his starter Wednesday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. LSU is 20-1 under Miles in games following a loss.

2. Mississippi State has outscored its two opponents at home (Alcorn State and Troy) by an 82-7 margin in the first half, including a 58-0 advantage in the second quarter.

3. Tigers WR Jarvis Landry has a seven-game touchdown reception streak and is the first player in school history to have a receiving score in each of the first five games of a season.

PREDICTION: LSU 38, Mississippi State 24

